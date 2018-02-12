The ceremony took place on Saturday, February 10 at the picturesque JIT campus, situated at an old fortress in Barabanki, about 40 kilometers from Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of Women Welfare, Family Welfare, Maternity & Child Welfare and Tourism, Dr. Rita Bahuguna Joshi was the chief guest of the event.

A total of 59 students were given degrees and 11 students were awarded medals.

Nida Kafeel, student of B.tech. (Mechanical Engineering) bagged gold medal for scoring highest marks, while Shivam Roy, a student of B.tech( Civil Engineering) received a silver medal.

The program started with the recitation of Holy Quran and then JIT Tarana was sung by the students.

The Graduation Day -2018 was declared open by Professor Kailash Narayan Upadhyay, Pro. Vice Chancellor, AKTU, Lucknow.

Congratulating the graduates and their families, guest of honor Prof. Kailash Narayan Upadhyay Pro. Vice Chancellor of AKTU, Lucknow said that JIT Graduands should be called “distinguished achievers who have the capacity and capability to change the country and change the world”.

Welcoming the distinguished guests and august gathering, Brigadier Saiyad Ahmad Ali, Director, JIT presented a brief report of the College in which he touched upon the key achievements and initiatives that have been taken during the last academic year.He stressed that college pursues innovation with a passion, supports students in their innovative project works.

"It is an ideal place for education," he told the gathering.

Guest of Honor Professor Sachchidanand Shukla, RML Awadh Universty, Faizabad congratulated all the graduate students. Addressing the graduates, Prof. Sachchidanand Shukla motivated them to work hard, be an incessant learner with an ability to critically analyze and handle the complex problems, which an Industry looks forward to in their employees.

Renowned Shia cleric Dr. Kalbe Sadik urged the student to achieve the education. He said that education is the panacea of all problems.

Cheif Guest Dr. Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Cabinet Minister, UP Government praised JIT for imparting education in this remote area. She urged all the graduands to work for society.

"We have the oldest civilization and you should be proud of it" she added.

She said that UP government has started many startup programs and called investor to invest in UP for many project for job creation.

Manzoor Ghori, Founder Chairman, Jahangirabad Educational Trust Group of Institutions (JETGI) in his address said that education and training are key to success and impressed upon the graduates to stay involved in education-related activities.

At the end Dr. K M Rafi, principal JIT thanked all the guest and dignitaries.

The Graduation ceremony was declared closed by Pro Vice-Chancellor, AKTU, Lucknow followed by the national anthem.

Jahangirabad Institute of Technology (JIT) under the umbrella of Jahangirabad Educational Trust Group of Institutions (JETGI) is promoted by a number of professionally successful Indians who have settled abroad and have come together to promote higher education with leadership skills to give back to the community.

Besides Engineering in Computer Science, Civil, Electronic, Electrical and Mechanical, JIT also offers MBA course. There is a separate Media Institute (JMI) that offers diploma and certificate courses in media and has the state of art studios and infrastructure. For more details visit http://www.jit.edu.in (Press Statement)