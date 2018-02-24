Press Statements

All are invited to attend. New Delhi, Sunday, 25 February, 2018, 10 am – 1:30 pm Venue: India Islamic Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi

New Delhi: Awqaf Educational Foundation of India (“AEFI”), a non-profit organization dedicated towards and having the objective of creating social, legal and historical awareness about the waqf properties across India and attempting to find ways and means to address and remedy the current dismal state of affairs in the management, utilization and owning/possessing of awqaf properties for the benefit of the Muslim masses and to learn from experiences of different states, enactments and communities/sects, is organizing a conference for this cause. This conference will be held, tomorrow, Sunday, 25 February 2018, from 10 am to 1.30 pm at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

A trustworthy and transparent body and policy to manage Awqaf, Muslim endowments, in India is the way forward for the benefit of the marginalized sections of the community and the country: Amanullah Khan, Chairman, AEFI.

The conference shall deliberate on:

Status of Awqaf properties in India and variations occurring across states; Major issues related to the protection of Awqaf properties; People's responses to Awqaf issues: successes and failures Roadmap for awareness, education and activism for the protection and development of Awqaf in India; Ideas to formulate an Awqaf Protection Board of India from all sects of the community; Study waqf models in other countries.

(Issued by Amaullah Khan, Chairman, Awqaf Educational Foundation of India, a non-profit body under the Companies Act, 2013 -- for more information contact: Awqaf Educational Foundation of India, Tel: 011-26941028; Email: awqafeducation@gmail.com)