Srinagar: More than two decades on, justice continues to elude the victims of Kunan-Poshpora mass rape in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the twin villages in the border district wherein over 40 women were allegedly raped by the Army’s 4-Rajputana Rifles of 68 Brigade, during the intervening night of February 23-24 in 1991. Following massive public outcry against the incident, police lodged an FIR No. 10/1991 against the Army at Trehgam police station. Five of the victims have reportedly died waiting for justice and many others are living in a pathetic condition.

Human rights watchdog, Amnesty International India, on February 23 marking its 27th anniversary, sought impartial investigation into the alleged rape incident. Asmita Basu, Programmes Director, Amnesty International India, said in an e-mailed statement, “For 27 years, lack of accountability for the crimes committed in Kunan and Poshpora has been a festering injustice and a chilling example of the impunity that surrounds human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. Attempts at seeking justice and compensation for the survivors have been blocked by the state government, the central government and the Army.”

Basu emphasized that authorities must ensure a thorough, impartial and effective investigation into the allegations and demanded all suspects to be prosecuted in a civilian court. “Previous investigations into the allegations have been ineffective. The Jammu and Kashmir police declared that the case was untraceable and stopped investigations in October 1991. To date, nobody has been charged or prosecuted in connection to the case,” added Basu’s statement.