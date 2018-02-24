Vinay Prabhakar Sahasrabuddhe, the ICCR Chairman, stated that that even today, 60 years after his death, Maulana is the right choice for the Nobel Peace Prize as he spent all his life joining lacerated hearts and hurt souls.

Firoz Bakht Ahmed, noted social worker Azad grandnephew, said that India needs politicians of the stature of Azad whose knowledge in philosophy, Islamic ideology and Indian culture was encyclopedic. Bakht who was in Pune at Azam Campus deliver an extension lecture on Maulana, lamented that no key leader from the state and central government attended the death anniversary function of Maulana Azad who was such a towering personality.



Extension lecture at Azam Campus, Pune

Riva Ganguly, the director ICCR told that, that though born in a predominantly Hindu environment, Azad was bold enough to propagate nationalism to Muslims at variance with the prevalent political consciousness based on communalised politics.

Khwaja Iftekhar Ahmed , Chairman Inter-faith Harmony Foundation of India, saidthast Maulana Azad focused on education. After the formation of the government, he chose the portfolio of education so as to pay attention to girls’ education especially Muslims. Khwaja said Azad's writings must be made popular in today's media as he spoke of communal concord and his watchword was assimilation at all levels.

As the Canadian Prime Minister was to visit Jama Masjid, the function was shortened. Meanwhile, the floral tributes from the President and Vice President, were laid on the shrine The Vice President sent a message that Maulana Azad's greatest claim to fame, no doubt, was his effort to preserve India's unity as an undivided nation. He failed, but that was because he got no support from his compatriots.