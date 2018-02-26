Nobel Peace Laureate Mairead Maguire said the atrocities against the Rohingya people in Myanmar are clearly "genocide", and demanded that Myanmar is taken to the International Court of Justice.

“The women we met said they lost families. One woman’s baby was taken off and butchered by the Myanmar soldiers. This is clearly clearly clearly genocide that is going on by the Myanmar government and military against the Rohingya people,” she told reporters after meeting the Rohingya women in Cox’s Bazar.

“This is an orchestrated attempt to remove them both out of Myanmar and out of history,” the Nobel laureate said.

“We refuse this genocide policy of the Burmese government. They will be taken to the ICC and those who are committing genocide will be held responsible,” Mairead said. (See below video report and you can read full report at The Daily Star, Dhaka)