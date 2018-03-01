International

Occupied Jerusalem: I have been engaging Israeli-Jewish back-talkers and commentators on the websites of several mainstream Israeli newspapers and media outlets. The often heated exchanges revealed the extent to which fascism, fanaticism, racism, and bigotry have penetrated the collective inner-psyche and mindset of the Israeli-Jewish society.

I have always argued, at this forum and elsewhere, that the Israeli Jewish society is drifting rather phenomenally toward ugly racism and fascism. After this latest encounter with the cyberspace guardians of the sacrosanct Golem (Israel), I feel quite shocked by the absolute veracity of my erstwhile assumptions.

The mostly irate commentators and back-talkers on the websites of Israeli media outlets seem to represent a significant cross-section of the Israeli-Jewish society. I wouldn’t exaggerate if I said these people represent the views of the overwhelming majority of Israeli Jews, especially with regard to the conflict with the Palestinians..

Upon thoroughly examining their messages, I noticed that these people are quite saturated with bigotry and harbor a very high degree of real fascism. For example, most of these people wouldn’t accept the principle of simple human equality. Moreover, I noticed that they tend to be quite abusive in their discourse as they routinely and heavily used name-calling and personal ad hominem attacks instead of logical argumentation and debate.

They profusely used strong epithets like “Nazi” to describe and malign critics of Israel and its policies.

When I confronted them with passages from the Torah supporting human equality, they either rejected these passages outright or twisted their meaning to suit their racist convictions.

Moreover, I noticed that they referred to all Muslims as “Islamo-Nazis,” with many of them even calling for a world-wide genocide that wouldn’t leave a Muslim alive.

One back-talker, a recent immigrant to Israel from Minneapolis remarked that “Nazism was evil only because it targeted Jews…..otherwise Nazism would have been a lovely thing if it had exterminated six million Muslims.”!

When delving into religion, I noticed that Israeli Jewish back-talkers employed a particularly filthy language against the symbols and followers of other religions. For them all Muslims are “terrorists” to be annihilated, Muhammed is the greatest terrorist! Jesus was the ultimate bastard and Mary the ultimate whore!! The venomous hatred and abuse reserved for Muslims and, to a lesser extent, Christians, prompts one to conclude that these Jews are the greatest asset for anti-Semites in our time.

Predictably, most Israeli Jewish back-talkers and commentators held criminally racist perceptions of Palestinians whom they thought ought to be either banished to Arabia, enslaved by the Jews, or physically exterminated.

Those who advocated the genocidal solution for the Palestinian problem argued that the world would soon forget afterward! Interestingly, Issues like human life, human rights and international law were meaningless to them.

I argued with a Jewish settler from Kiryat Arba near Hebron, also an immigrant from North America, that murdering innocent people was a gross violation of the Ten Commandments. He retorted rather confidently: “You want to teach me my scripture! Thou shall not murder means thou shall not murder a Jew.”!

“But the best of non-Jews, kill’em”

Having undergone this experience, I have gained a better and more accurate understanding of Zeev Sernhell’s treatise that Israel today resembles to a large extent Nazi Germany in its earlier years.

I don’t know how many years from now the Israeli government would appoint an inquiry commission to look into the reasons that made the Israeli society succumb to the Octopus of fascism. But it would probably be too late by then, as too much tears and blood would have been already shed.

Khalid Amayreh is a veteran Palestinian journalist and political commentator living in occupied.