Education and Careers

Jamia Millia Islamia has instituted Sultana N. Nahar and Alburaj R. Rahman Annual Prizes in Physics and Mathematics to promote excellence in teaching and research amongst students and faculty. Jamia has received endowment money from the Prof. Sultana N. Nahar who teaches astrophysics at the Ohio State University, USA.

The prizes were jointly given away by Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, JMI and Prof. Sultana N. Nahar yesterday to the winners.

Prof. Mohd. Hasan Shahid, Department of Mathematics and Prof. M. Zulfequar, Department of Physics received Distinguished Teacher prizes for their outstanding contribution in Teaching, Research and Technology. Ms. Sucheta Nayak of the Department of Mathematics and Mr. Sunny Khan of Department of Physics were selected for the best Ph.D thesis prizes.

The Prize Board of trustees consisted of the Vice Chancellor, Dean, Faculty of Natural Sciences, Dean, Students’ Welfare, Director (Research), Director (Academics), Heads of participating Departments and Sponsor Prof. Sultana Nahar. The selections have been made through rigorous selection criteria.

The prize giving ceremony was held in the presence of the Prize Board of Trustees and teachers from the Department of Physics and Mathematics.

Earlier this month, Prof. Nahar was part of a four-day workshop conducted in Jamia through the Indo-US APJ Kalam STEM Education and Research Centre at the Ohio State University to encourage girl students for education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields in US institutions. The workshop was inaugurated by JMI Chancellor and Hon’ble Governor of Manipur, Dr Najma A. Heptulla along with Vice Chancellor, JMI Prof Talat Ahmad. (Press release: February 28, 2018)