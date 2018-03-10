Press Statements

Dr Khan clarifies his stand on Babri Masjid issue

Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan clarified his stand as follows on the Babri Masjid issue vis-a-vis misleading media reports in various newspapers and portals today:

The reports grossly misrepresent what I said during my interview on News18. I had placed RSS at the third position of authorities which could facilitate an out-of-court settlement of the vexed Babri-Ram Mandir dispute. The first was the Supreme Court and the then Chief Justice of India Justice Khehar himself had offered to mediate in March 2017. The second authority was the Central government and the third I mentioned was RSS because it controls all militant Hindu organisations agitating for the Mandir. I added that these authorities have enforcing power while Sri Sri does not have enforcing power and some Hindu organisations have already started objecting to his dabbling in the issue. The other point I made was that a final court verdict will be in favour of one party leaving the other party aggrieved and thus the dispute will continue while an out-of-court settlement between the parties will satisfy them both and this will see an end to the dispute. I have never said that the current court case should stop or be withdrawn. The out-of-court settlement efforts should continue side by side the court proceedings and if an amicable settlement is arrived, the court will be informed of the same by the parties. Zafarul-Islam Khan 10 March, 2018

