Press Statements

New Delhi, 13 March, 2018: Condemning the ban on the Jharkhand unit of Popular Front of India (PFI) by Jharkhand government, leaders of important Muslim organisations and leading figures of the Indian Muslim community considered the ban tantamount to murdering democracy. The Muslim community leaders said in a joint statement that PFI is a nationwide welfare and social organisation offering educational and social services all over the country and helping victims within the limits of the Indian Constitution and laws. It has been active in rehabilitation work from Tsunami victims of Port Plair to the earthquake victims of Kashmir.

PFI is active in rehabilitation work in Jharkhand in addition to offering legal help to victims of mob lynching there. Earlier, allegations by the Central Government of PFI’s relations with ISIS were proved wrong. The apex court has rejected the allegations of PFI’s indulging in the so-called “Love Jihad”. Chief Ministers of Kerala and Karnataka have clarified that there are no proofs to support a ban on PFI. In these circumstances, blaming of PFI by state and Central Governments is undemocratic and betray that governments in states and Centre do not tolerate any ideology opposing theirs and try to crush such ideology on every level, which is injurious to democracy and supremacy of Constitution in the country. The leaders demanded that the ban on PFI in Jharkhand should be withdrawn forthwith.

The statement has been issued by Maulana Wali Rahmani, General Secretary, All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Head of Imarat-e Shariyah Bihar, Jharkhand & Orissa; Maulana Mahmud Madni, General Secretary, Jamiat Ulama-e Hind; Maulana Muhammad Sajjad Nomani, spokesperson of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board; Maulana Mufti Mukarram Ahmad, Shahi Imam & Khateeb, Fatehpuri Mosque, Delhi; Maulana Asrarul Haq Qasmi, MP; Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, President, Ittehad-e Millat Council; Prof. Akhtarul Wasey, President, Maulana Azad University, Jodhpur; Dr Zafar Mahmood, Chairman, Zakat Foundation of India; Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan, Chairman, Delhi Minorities Commission & former President, All India Muslim Majlis-e Mushawarat; and Dr Tasleem Rehmani, President, Muslim Political Council of India.