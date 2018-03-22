Press Statements

New Delhi, 22 March, 2018: Prominent Indian Muslim community leaders in a joint statement here condemned the ISIS crime of killing 39 Indian workers in Iraq. Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj has confirmed that bodies found in a mass grave near the Iraqi town of Mosul belonged to the kidnapped Indian workers and that DNA tests have confirmed that these are the same Indian workers who were kidnapped by ISIS criminals and kept captives since 2014.

The statement said, the murder of the innocent Indian workers by the criminal ISIS is only a part of a long chain of the crimes of this outfit against the innocent Muslims and non-Muslims of Iraq, Syria and other countries.

The statement said, we wish to clarify that Islam and Muslims have nothing to do with this misguided group. It is digging the roots of Islam in the name of Islam. ISIS and Al-Qaeda and similar terrorist organizations are remnants of the misguided Kharijites whom a vast majority of Muslims over the past centuries has considered misguided and outside the pale of Islam.

The statement further said, outfits like ISIS and Al-Qaeda etc have been created by powers like the US and Israel. These outfits from the outset are undoing Islam in the name of Islam. Their aim is to defame Islam to such an extent that people would shy from invoking the name of Islam and Islamic Shariat.

The statement added that no amount of condemnation of ISIS ideology and misdeeds is enough. “We urge Muslims of India, especially the youth, to keep a distance from such outfits and do not allow them to flourish in our areas,” the joint statement concluded.

This joint statement has been issued by Maulana Jalaluddin Umri, President, Jamaat-e Islami Hind; Maulana Asghar Ali Imam Mahdi Salafi, President, Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e Hadees; Maulana Mufti Mukarram Ahmad, Shahi Imam & Khatib, Fatehpuri Jama Masjid Delhi; Asaduddin Owaisi, Chairman, Majlis Ittehadul Muslimin & Member of Parliament; Prof. Saifuddin Soz, former Union minister; Prof. Syed Tahir Mahmood, former Chairman, National Minorities Commission; Prof. Akhtarul Wasey, President, Maulana Azad University Jodhpur; Dr Manzoor Alam, Chairman, Institute of Objective Studies; Muhammad Adeeb, former Member of Parliament; Mufti Ataur Rahman Qasmi, Chairman, Shah Waliullah Institute; Dr Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, member, All India Muslim Personal Law Board; Senior Advocate Mehmood Pracha; Masoom Moradabadi, Editor, Jadid Khabar; Anis Durrani, former chairman, Delhi Haj Committee; Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan, Chairman, Delhi Minorities Commission & former President, Muslim Majlis-e Mushawarat and Dr Taslim Rahmani, President, Muslim Political Council of India.