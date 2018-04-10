Community News

New Delhi: Senior advocate Salar Muhammad Khan died here on Saturday, 8 April. He was 52 years old. He is survived by wife, daughter and son. He basically belonged to Jaipur in Rajasthan but had made Delhi his home where he practiced law for the last three decades. He was a dedicated defender of the human and civil rights, especially of minorities and Dalits. It was his hobby to provide legal help to the weak and dispossessed sections of society and speak for them. He was associated with a number of human rights organizations and used to contribute articles on minority and Dalit issues to newspapers. Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan said with Salar Khan’s death, society has lost a faithful well-wisher of weaker sections and minorities.

Four days ago Salar Khan had suffered heart attack while in Nagpur but he did not take it seriously and returned to Delhi without any treatment. Here in Delhi, his colleagues took him to the Heart Institute in Lajpat Nagar where angiography revealed that he suffered from 99 percent blockage of veins. His condition deteriorated while undergoing stent procedure and he succumbed to death. He was buried in Batla House graveyard same day in the presence of hundreds of relatives and friends including many journalists, lawyers and human rights activists.