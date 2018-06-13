Education and Careers

The details of Symbiosis National Aptitude Test, the second most awaited management entrance exam after CAT are out and as per latest updates, the registration for SNAP 2018 would commence in the second week of August and shall go on till November. The national level management entrance exam conducted by Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) for admissions into the two year Post Graduate course in business administration takes place in the month of December every year.

SNAP Application form shall be made available to the aspirants in the online mode on the official website of SNAP. However, it is advisable that the applicants have a look at the eligibility norms as set by the conducting authority in order to ensure a hassle free registration. Details of the same have been mentioned below alongside the application process.

SNAP 2018 Eligibility Criteria

It is important for candidates who are aspiring to take the SNAP 2018 exam to check their eligibility for the same. SIBM clearly mentions that only those candidates who fulfil the described eligibility conditions would be deemed fit for taking the SNAP examination. Thus, we have mentioned the detailed eligibility criteria below.

Completion of graduation in any discipline from a recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate (relaxable to 45% for candidates belonging to SC/ST category)

Candidates having done their graduation from foreign universities must have obtained an equivalence certificate from the Association of Indian Universities at the time of making the application (as it would be required at the time of admission).

There should not be any backlog at graduation level that is yet to be cleared at the time of taking admission.

Candidates in final year/semester of their graduation can also apply provided that they clear their final year/semester examination prior to the beginning of admission process

Candidates who satisfy the above-mentioned eligibility criteria can make an application for taking the SNAP 2018 exam.

SNAP 2018 Registration

SNAP 2018 Registration is expected to begin in the month of August 2018 and candidates will be able to fill the application forms till November in the online mode itself. Aspirants are required to visit the official website of SNAP 2018 exam conducting authority to make an application for the exam. The step by step process of registration is mentioned below. Have a look.

Visit the official website for SNAP 2018 application- www.snaptest.org following which you must complete the registration process by filling in details like E-mail, phone number, name, date of birth etc. Post-registration login details would be generated and the same would be sent to candidate’s registered e-mail id.

Candidates should then log in and fill the detail application for SNAP 2018. After filling up of the detailed application form candidates would be required to pay the described application fee of INR 1500 via any of the four acceptable payment modes, two of which are online while the rest two are offline. Post payment of the application fee, the application would deem to be submitted.

SNAP 2018 Important dates

Candidates who satisfy the above-mentioned eligibility criteria and are aspiring to take the SNAP 2018 exam should note the important dates (tentative) related to the examination process. For the reference of the candidates we have tabulated the details of the same below.

Event Date (tentative) Commencement of SNAP 2018 Registration 2nd-3rd week of August 2018 Last date for SNAP 2018 Registration 4th week of November 2018 SNAP 2018 Admit Card would be made available for download December 2018 SNAP 2018 Exam Date December 2018 SNAP 2018 Result December 2018-January2019

