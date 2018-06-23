Press Statements

On the first death anniversary of Hafiz Junaid, who was lynched last year by an unruly mob two days before Eid, Khudai Khidmatgar in collaboration with Rehnuma foundation launched Ankit-Junaid Social Harmony Fellowship from Sabka Ghar, Delhi.

This Program was attended by number of people with guests including - Manisha Bhalla (Chief Editor, Democracia.in), Prof. Saurabh Bajpai (DU),Prof. Arvind Kumar(JMI),Dr. Abid Kareem (Sr. Doctor, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Dr. Anwar Ahsan(Sr. Surgeon, Dammam Central Hospital, KSA), Zafarul-Islam Khan (Chairman, Delhi Minorities Commission), Prof. Nasreen (Agra University) and students from different colleges and universities.

Syed Tehsen Ahmed, Khudai Khidmatgar and founder of Rehnuma foundation stated the objective of this scholarship to the guest, is being started to nurture the seeds of communal harmony among the students who will become part of mainstream society in future we are starting this fellowship. Dr. Kush Kumar, Senior Khudai Khidmatgar said, that as we all know, it's the youth who are the torch bearers of the society, so it's very important to promote the brotherhood and communal Harmony for a better society among them. The main purpose of this scholarship is to help the students coming from weak economic background, who are efficient in their field of study.

Sahil Ahmed member of Khudai Khidmatgar movement highlighted the selection criteria for this fellowship to the learned guest, that the students for this scholarship would be selected on the basis of entrance exam which would be conducted by various units of Khudai Khidmatgar all over India.This scholarship is to be provided to the two college students with a amount of Rs.6000 each for this year, which would keep on increasing every year.

Program was concluded with the release of fellowship memo by the guest and Khudai Khidmatgars. It was decided that soon we will be releasing the date for the examination for this fellowship on our portal.