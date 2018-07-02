Community News

New Delhi: A recent press report said that some young orphans in village Mandia Ganu of Moradabad are left to fend for themselves after the death of their father and mother in quick succession. The children are surviving on doles given by their neighbours. Charity Alliance tried unsuccessfully to reach out to these children through some people in Moradabad district. Thereafter, it requested the well-known Urdu journalist Masoom Moradabadi to investigate this matter during his visit to his hometown and offer help to these children on behalf of Charity Alliance.



Masoom Moradabadi (at the back) with the orphans during his visit to the village

Subsequently, Masoom Mordadabadi visited the said village and met the orphans. According to his report, this village is situated at a distance of around 25 kms from Moradabad town and it is part of the gram panchayat of Sohali Khadar, Tehsil Thakur Dwara in Kanth assembly constituency. Said Masoom Moradabadi in his report to Charity Alliance, we were led to the place by a local social activist, Haji Muhammad Usman. We met these young orphans whose story was published in a newspaper. The report had mentioned three orphans but in fact they are five. Their father Bhura (40 years) and mother Chand Tara (35 years) died in quick succession two years back. Bhura was a labourer who did not leave behind any wealth for the sustenance of his family. The orphans live in a shanty on a 200 yard plot of their own. The children we met were Irfan (15 years), Furqan (14 years), Arman (12 years), Roshni (11 years) and Farman (7 years).

An amount of rupees 5000 was given to these children as an urgent help and two local people, Muhammad Parvez and Muhammad Raza, were asked to open a bank account for them. They lacked food and utensils which were provided to them during the visit. Charity Alliance has decided to meet the needs of these children and their education. It will also help build a small house for them. Those who wish to contribute in this work of charity may visit www.charityalliance.in/india

Interest Free loans for Expensive Higher Education

Interest Free loans for Expensive Higher Education of Meritorious students in India and Abroad. We get many requests for such cases. At present we have a case of a talented girl from AMU, who has secured admission for a 1 year masters degree and partial scholarship from a University in France. She needs to submit tuition fees of Euro 6400 for visa processing. We need non-Zakat funds to help such cases. Please contribute.www.charityalliance.in/india