New Delhi: Delhi Minorities Commission held a condolence meeting in its conference hall where ISIS and similar terrorist organisations were severely condemned and described as a blot on Islam and humanity.

Speaking on the occasion, DMC Chairman Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan said that such criminals have no place in Islam or among Muslims. Whole humanity and all Muslims curse them and pray to God to put an end to this scourge on earth. He expressed his sympathies with the families of the martyrs and hoped that the Government of Afghanistan will ensure the safety of the life and properties of all its citizens, especially non-Muslim minorities.

Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan (centre) speaking during the condolence meeting and a group photo on the occasion. DMC Kartar Singh Kochhar (left) and Ms Anastasia Gill (right).

DMC members Kartar Singh Kochhar and Ms Anastasia Gill also spoke on this occasion. The meeting prayed for the Sikhs and Hindus martyred in this terrorist attack and called upon the Government of Afghanistan to properly compensate their families and provide safety and security to all Sikhs and Hindus living in Afghanistan.

DMC also sent a memorandum to the Government of Afghanistan through its embassy in Delhi saying that it has taken a grim note of the terrorist incident in Jalalabad. DMC has asked the Government of Afghanistan to ensure the safety of all Sikhs, Hindus and other minorities in Afghanistan and to pay a proper compensation to the families of the martyrs in the Jalalabad terrorist attack. DMC condemned this terrorist attack and hoped that the Government of Afghanistan will soon arrest the terrorists and punish them as they deserve so that Sikhs and all other minorities in Afghanistan may lead a life of peace and security.