Education and Careers

As per the official notification, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. The exam is a prestigious exam testing candidates’ knowledge of engineering and science aptitude, facilitates admissions for higher education (M.Tech/ Ph.D.) in IITs, IISc and various other Institutes/ Universities/ Laboratories in India. The national level competitive test is given by more than nine lakh engineering candidates.

GATE 2019 will have 24 papers instead of 23, as Statistics (ST) is the new addition this year. The exam is conducted annually, for admission in M.Tech / M.E / M.Arch / M.Plan / MCA / Ph.D. etc. courses offered by IITs and IISc, NITs, CFTIs. On July 06, the official website of GATE 2019, i.e. gate.iitm.ac became active, however, it was soon taken down. During this time, GATE 2019 information brochure and notice were uploaded wherein exam dates were also available. As per the available dates, candidates will be able to fill the GATE 2019 application form from September 01. Now, candidates will have a window of 1 month to apply for GATE, after that candidates can also apply for GATE but with a late fee.

Over the last few years, GATE score is also being used as one of the criteria for recruitment in Government Organizations such as Cabinet Secretariat, and National/State Public Sector Undertakings in India. The admission to prestigious institutions along with recruitment to the prominent PSUs and undertakings has tremendously increased the popularity of GATE among the masses thus increasing the number of candidates appearing in GATE exams. The scorecard of GATE 2019 remains valid for 3 years and PSUs will accept the scorecard for recruitment purpose.

GATE 2018 was conducted by IIT Guwahati, meanwhile, IIT Roorkee was the organizing institute for GATE 2017 and IIT Madras was the organizing institute for GATE in 2011 this year again IIT Madras got another chance to conduct GATE. For GATE 2019, the official notification is expected to be released in August 2018. Application Registration process is likely to commence in the first week of September 2018

Changes in GATE 2019

Well, before 2019, GATE exam had 23 subject papers. But GATE 2019 will be held in 24 subjects as mentioned above; a new subject Statistic (ST) has been added. Students aspiring to compete for GATE in statistics (ST) 2019 will be able to check the syllabus of statistics paper soon when the official GATE 2019 website will be re-launched.

In GATE 2019, out of 24 papers, candidates are allowed to appear in any one of the papers as per their preference.

Know GATE 2019 Exam Pattern

GATE examination is conducted online and will comprise 65 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The given scheme of marks distribution is followed by all 24 papers and the exam is conducted I a time period of 3 hours.

Marking Scheme and Questions

Each and every paper will have 2 types of questions – MCQs and Numerical Answer Type (NAT), some of the questions will be carrying 2 marks and other ones will be 1 markers with a total of 65 questions of 100 marks.

Negative Marking

A total of 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer of a 1 mark question, for questions carrying 2 marks the negative marking will be of 2/3. The national level competitive test does not deduct any mark for a wrong answer in section NAT.

Age Limit

There are no age restrictions or any other such limitation for giving GATE Examination 2019, however, it is to be confirmed that previous results are qualified and appropriate with no current back locks.

GATE 2019 Exam Dates

Gate 2019 will be conducted on 4 dates, i.e. on Feb 02, 03, 09 and 10 during the 9:00-12:00 hrs and 14:00- 17:00 hrs according to Indian standard time. The Feb 02 morning shift Exam will be conducted in subject codes ME, EY, PE, XE, XL and the in evening shift exam for ME, AE, MA, PI will be conducted.

The Feb 03 morning shift Exam will be conducted for two subject codes only i.e. subject CS, MN and the in evening shift exam will be conducted for AG, AR, BT, CH, CY, GG, IN, MT, PH, TF.

The Feb 09 morning shift Exam will be conducted for EC only and the in evening shift exam will be conducted for EE only. Similarly on the 10th of Feb morning shift exam will comprise of CE subject code and evening shift exam will be conducted for EE subject code.

[Impact Feature]