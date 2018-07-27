Education and Careers

AICTE or All India Council of Technical Education has come up with a proposal to conduct NEET for engineering courses from 2019 onwards. As per the reports quoted by the vice chairman of AICTE, this proposal is waiting to get a final nod from the government and if the approval comes to the committee, a separate body might setup by the government to conduct this common engineering entrance examination.

Click to get all latest updates on JEE Main 2019

Apart from setting up a single common entrance examination, the government is also planning to introduce a six-month internship program for all engineering courses. It will be a mandatory course in order to make the engineering students acquainted with the industry exposure.

The major idea behind conducting this single entrance examination for engineering courses on the lines of NEET is to bring in a single common examination for entrance to engineering courses just like the current NEET exam. NEET which is the only medical entrance examination in our country right now brings in a lot of ease to students as well the colleges for considering admissions.

Almost all the states have agreed with this proposal of conducting a single common engineering entrance exam like NEET except for West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu has several opposition parties who are still against the idea of conducting NEET for medical examinations also. Apart from these two states, rest all other prominent states of India have given green signal to conduct this common NEET exam for engineering entrance examination.

But, this is going to be a very challenging task as students who belong to various state boards follow different syllabuses and different course structures. While students from CBSE and ICSE boards follow a same syllabus throughout the country, but with state board student’s difference in syllabus is a major hurdle which needs to be identified first. So it would be ideal to come up with an examination having common syllabus familiar to students across all the major boards across the country.

This idea for conducting a single common engineering entrance was actually proposed last year by MHRD. But the issue was suppressed and couldn’t come to a decision. If a NEET based model comes up for engineering entrance examinations, it would help in bringing out some kind of branding for the engineering colleges. The quality of education is likely to get improved and also there are many shady areas currently in respect with the total number of engineering seats in deemed universities and colleges. With this exam in place, there would be more transparency in the admissions procedure.

If reports are to be believed, there still lies lot of speculation and contradictions over this news and AICTE is still maintaining a deliberate silence over this situation. Many of the stakeholders believe that it is not practically possible to introduce a common entrance examination from 2019 itself and to implement this kind of examination will take in some more years.

The government also intends to bring in a new teacher training policy wherein all the newly enrolled teachers are going to be trained for at least 6 months before they begin teaching at engineering colleges. With this 6 month training, the teachers would get a better exposure to technical subjects. These newly appointed teachers would also have to work under the guidance of existing senior faculty member so that they can identify and rectify their mistakes and can then begin teaching their students flawlessly.

With all these steps in place, engineering studies are going to get reshaped in a new way in our country. So overall, what lies ahead is the pending decision from government to approve this AICTE proposed NEET model based engineering entrance examination.

[Impact Feature]