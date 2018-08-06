Community News

New Delhi: Recently police dismantled a jhuggi built against the wall of Fidayee Khan Masjid in Vivekanandpuri, Sarai Rohila. The owner of the jhuggi, a name-sake Muslim, has now planted an idol against the mosque wall and has declared that soon he is going to build a temple there. The Mosque caretaker complained to the Delhi Minorities Commission which has sent a notice to DCP North District asking him to enquire into the matter and remove any illegal construction against the Mosque’s wall.