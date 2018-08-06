Community News

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Delhi Shri Arvind Kejriwal has accepted the recommendation of Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan, Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission, to pay a compensation to the father of the slain youth who was killed by a Muslim family members for having an affair with a Muslim girl. The compensation amount is rupees five lakh which will be paid to Shri Yashpal Saxena, father of Ankit. He had made a history of large-heartedness and communal harmony when he appealed to the citizens of Delhi not vitiate the communal situation of the capital.