Education and Careers

New Delhi (6 August 2018): The scheme for the current year’s minority students for scholarships from class I to undergraduate courses is open now and applications will be accepted upto 13th October. Students who are already getting scholarships should also apply for their renewal during this period. Scholarships of various amounts are available to students for various stages. Every applicant has to upload copies of his/her Aadhar card, passport size photograph, previous year’s marksheet, proof of residence, income certificate, self-declared proof of belonging to a designated religious minority and bank account number with IFSC code and photo of passbook. All applications are to be filed online on www.scholarships.gov.in. After successfully uploading the application, the student has to take out a copy of his/her application and deposit it in is/her school/college. (Statement by Delhi Minorities Commission)