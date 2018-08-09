Education and Careers

Registration for one of the most in-demand management entrances, Common Admission Test 2018 has finally begun. Candidates who are aspiring to join the most coveted business schools of the country from the upcoming session can start registering for CAT from now onwards. The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta responsible for conducting the exam has made the registration link available on the official website of CAT 2018 from August 08.

CAT Registration will continue till September 19 as per the information available on the official website. Although the registration will continue until 5.00 PM on the above-mentioned date but it is suggested that the candidates must not wait until the last date to avoid any last minute glitches. Furthermore, CAT Admit Card will be available from October 24.

CAT 2018 is to be held across 147 centres throughout the country. Candidates will be given an option to select 4 examination centres, in their order of their preference. Although IIM Calcutta has made it clear that all attempts will be made to provide candidates the centre of their choice, but in rare cases, the centre allotted may differ from what was entered by the candidate. Also, no request for change of centre will be entertained at any cost.

CAT 2018 Registration Process

CAT 2018 is scheduled for November 25 and the exam will be held in two slots, forenoon and afternoon. The candidates are being given the option of choosing a centre but there is no option of choosing the slot as it will be allotted randomly. Further, the allotted slot also cannot be changed at any cost. Candidates, who want to register for this biggest Management Entrance Exam of the country, may follow below mentioned steps.

Candidates should first reach the official website for CAT 2018, which is www.iimcat.ac.in. On the home page, candidates will see an option to ‘Register.’ This is placed right under ‘New Candidate Registration’ section. Candidates will need to click the ‘Register’ button to start their application.

Candidates will first be asked for a preliminary registration. They will have to enter basic details like Name, Date of Birth, Country, Email Address and Mobile Number. After entering, the candidates need to click on ‘Generate OTP.’ A One-Time-Password will be sent to the phone number entered by the candidate. After receiving it, candidates will need to enter the OTP mentioned in the SMS. After verification of the OTP, candidates can proceed further.

Now candidates will need to enter details like Academic Details, Personal Details, Work Experience Details, and Choice of Institute etc. Candidates must be careful enough to not make any mistake while submitting the form. Once the details are complete, candidates will need to make the payment. The fee for SC/ST and PwD candidates is INR 950, while for all other categories, it is INR 1900. After payment, candidates may take a printout of the form. An option to download the form in PDF format will also be available.

CAT 2018 Exam Pattern: Expected Changes

With CAT examination pattern remaining exactly the same over past 3 years, it was expected that IIM Calcutta will introduce some significant changes to the exam. However, IIM C has put an end to these expectations by keeping the pattern exactly similar as past 3 years.

CAT 2018 is to be held in the online mode only having 100 questions to be completed in 3 hours. There will be three sections of one hour each, and candidates are not being given the option to switch sections during the exam. Further, the paper is a mixture of Multiple Choice Questions and Type in the Answer Type Questions. The option of using a basic on-screen calculator will also be available in the exam.

About CAT 2018

Common Admission Test 2018 is the most popular management entrance exam in the country, and is taken by almost 2 lakh candidates every year. The exam is accepted by some of the most coveted business schools of the country. Conducted by IIMs, CAT is the gateway to the IIMs in Ahmedabad, Calcutta, Bangalore, Lucknow, Kozhikode, Indore, Shillong and 13 other IIMs. CAT scores are also accepted by some highly valued non-IIM institutes like FMS Delhi, MDI Gurgaon and SPJIMR Mumbai. Candidates acing CAT 2018 have to further appear for Interview Rounds of these colleges to get the admission.

