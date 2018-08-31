National

New Delhi: Taking suo motu cognisance of a “settlement” over the issue of a mosque in lane 8 of Brahampuri in East Delhi, Delhi Minorities Commission has issued a notice to the DCP North East asking him about the legal position of the plot of land involved and if there is any legal problem about building a religious place there.

The minority panel notice has asked why the “settlement” says that the place will not be turned into a mosque or madrasa; that no construction will be made on the site; that only 16 elderly persons will be allowed to offer prayers at the place; that the names and IDs of such persons will be provided to the police; that no person from outside the lane will offer prayers or hold a programme there and that no loudspeaker will be used in the said mosque.

DMC has also asked in its notice what is the justification of these conditions and are they not totally against the freedom of religion guaranteed by the Constitution of India (Articles 25-28)? The notice further said, what authority the Police have to curtail these freedoms and show partiality to a belligerent party which is adamant to curtail the religious rights of a group allegedly with Police backing, so much so as threatening to throw one party into jail for long years?

According to press reports, motorcycle-borne youth from outside the locality have been running around in the area. DMC notice has asked DCP to reply what action has been taken against these outsider elements adamant to vitiate the communal situation in the area. DMC has given time upto 17 September for the DCP to reply.

