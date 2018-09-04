National

Supreme Court Justice Sri Kurian Joseph, in meeting held at Kerala School, Canning Road, Delhi requested all to keep up the collective consciousness and shared sense of identity created during the disaster into the rebuilding phase and further.

Let us join hands to rebuild the infrastructural loss suffered by the southernmost state of our homeland…

Supreme Court Justice Sri Kurian Joseph, in meeting held at Kerala School, Canning Road, Delhi on 01st Sep 2018 requested all to keep up the collective consciousness and shared sense of identity created during the disaster into the rebuilding phase and further.

A dedicated goods train will be leaving to Kerala from Delhi on 9th Sep 2018 with relief materials.

Following materials will be collected till 8th September 2018: (Please avoid used items)

Soaps (Bathing, detergent) Washing power Bleaching powder, dettol sanitizer, phenyl and chlorine tablets Camp cots / Military rolls Student Notebooks, pen, pencil, school bags and children shoes. Clothes - churidar, nighties, underskirts, innerwear and towels. Gloves for cleaning and face masks Food items - milk powder, sugar, Channa dal, moong dal, lobia Basic utensils which can be transported without damage, bucket and mug.

Materials can be deposited at the following centers :

Kerala School, Canning Road, SMS Marg, New Delhi-1 Kerala School, KG 3, Vikaspuri, New Delhi-18 Kerala School, Sector C, Mayur Vihar Phase III, New Delhi-96 Mannam International Centre, Plot No.3, Sector 11, Dwarka, New Delhi-75 Travancore house, 10A, KG Marg, New Delhi-1

Those who want to donate in cash can pay online here: www.charityalliance.in/india