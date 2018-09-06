International

CarHP is an up and coming startup catering to the US automobile market. It functions as an online autos information site that brings together in-depth reviews, ratings, comparisons and local listings for new and old cars.

CarHP is in its beta stage, however, their inventory already boasts a collection of over 2000 car reviews from 2016 to present.

CarHP is funded and incubated by Collegedunia.com - India’s foremost college search portal. CarHP has a team size of more than 20 people. The team brings together talent from different industries - data, content and marketing together to create an automobile website that simplifies the car buying process.

There is no denying the fact the dealership is the place to get hands down with your prospective car-purchase. A test drive helps to understand all the good and the bad associated with your prospective buy. And good insight from the dealership staff help us to evaluate your choice, better.

The number of buyers who find their vehicle online has been on a rise but the number of websites that provide complete information for the car buying journey is staggeringly low. Most of the websites manage to excel in only one front. Either they are content-centric or they provide car specifications that by themselves don’t simplify the car buying process. These websites fail to provide a one-stop solution to the buyers.

CarHP stands out as a different website. Instead of relying only on a single parameter, be it content, car specification or inventory at the local dealer. CarHP strives to bring content and inventory together with a special emphasis on data. Instead of relying just on content for a major car buying decision. Bringing data into perspective helps us to make a more informed decision.

In-depth car reviews published by CarHP use a unique approach to inform the users about their prospective buy. The car that is being reviewed is stacked against four closely matched competitors. In-depth tables which list out specifications are used along with reviews that accurately pit the car against the competition.

This study from Mckinsey and Company states that customers now show up at dealerships highly informed about the cars they’re interested in buying. Manufacturers and dealers can capitalize on this shift. To make the car-buying process more streamlined dealerships need to bridge the gap between the online and in-dealership experience.

[Impact Feature]