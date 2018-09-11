Community News

Karimganj (Assam): The new Executive committee of Karimganj Muslim Academy for the period 2018-21 was formed in a recently held general meeting. Former Deputy Home Minister of Assam, Abdul Muktadir Choudhury became the new president against the vacant position of Late Dr Kamaluddin Ahmed, former principal of Karimganj College, noted historian and author of "Assam's Doubtful".

Habibur Rahman Choudhury, Editor, Daily Nababarta Prasanga, a leading Bengali newspaper of Assam was re-elected as the working president of the Academy. Azizur Rahman Talukdar, a well-known social activist and politician, Hussain Ahmed Choudhury, a social activist became the new Vice-President while Abul Kalam Tapadar, a retired district adult education officer re-elected as vice-president.

Associate Professor & alumnius of Jamia Millia Islam and Jawaharlal Nehru University, Bazlur Rahman Khan waselected as the General Secretary for the second term.

Azmal Hussain and Nazmul Islam, teacher by profession became the new Assistant Secretaries. Other office bearers are Mr Nazmul Islam as Secretary Planning & Construction; Abul Hussain as Organising Secretary; Abdul Basit as Cultural Secretary; Rezaul Karim Choudhury as Secretary, Office & Library; Mostaque Hussain as Secretary, Students Welfare; Badrul Hoque Choudhury as Treasuer; and twelve more members were elected as the members of the Board of Studies.

It is noteworthy that Karimganj Muslim Academy has been organising various programmes since its foundation in 1989. Forty bedded Karimganj Muslim Students' Hostel is the major venture of the academy. Besides, the construction of four stories Dr Kamaluddin Ahmed Memorial Library is under construction. The founding Committee of Karimganj Muslim Academy was led by Advocate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury as Chairman, Dr Kamaluddin Ahmed as Working Chairman, Professor Masuqur Rahman as General Secretary.