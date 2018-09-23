Education and Careers

Jamia Millia Islamia’s Centre for Innovation & Entrepreneurship has begun admission for various entrepreneurship courses which will run in the evening from 06.00 PM to 08.00 PM following success of morning batches.

The Centre is offering courses in Computer Hardware and Networking with Management Skills, PET Bottle Manufacturing and Drinking Water Packaging with Marketing Skills and Business Development Plans, Bakery Products Manufacturing with Marketing Skills and Business Development Plans, Spices Grinding and Packaging with Marketing skills and Business Development Plans, Paper Cup/Glass/Plates manufacturing with Marketing Skills and Business Development Plans, Tailoring and Embroidery Training with Management Skills.

Apart from these courses which are open to both boys and girls, there are some other Livelihood Training Programs exclusively for women like Beautician Training with Management Skills. Timings of the classes for this course will be 5:00 pmc -7:00 pm.

These programs in Livelihood Business Incubation Centre are being run under "A Scheme For Promoting Innovation, Rural Industry & Entrepreneurship "(ASPIRE) of the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises. The programs are aimed at self employment generation among aspiring start up entrepreneurs.

The candidate should be of 18 years of age to get admission in any of these programs. For Computer Hardware & Networking course, candidate should have cleared 10th standard while for Programs likes PET Bottle Making, Bakery Products, Spice Grinding & Packing and Beautician Training, the eligibility is 8th pass and to get admission in Tailoring and Embroidery, the candidate should have cleared 5th class.

The fee for all the programs, which will be of 8 weeks of duration, will be Rs.5,000/-.

Last date of submission of Application Forms is September 29, 2018. Interested candidates can collect the application form from theLivelihood Business Incubation (LBI) Centre—Jamia Millia Islamia (Near University Polytechnic-JMI) between 10.00 am. to 6.00 pm. on all working days. (PRO JMI)

