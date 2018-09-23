Press Statements

Muslims from Nagpur participate in Kerala Flood Relief work

Muslim Youth League Nagpur members went to to Kerala & contributed to Relief Fund and distributed material to flood affected people.

Muslim Youth League Nagpur (Maharashta) Delegation met to Aale Rasool Sayyed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal Sahab (IUML Kerala State President) at Panakkad (Mallappuram Dist Kerala) And handover 3 Lakh 30 thousand Rupees for Kerala Flood Relief & Rehabilitation activities and also Distributed Flood Relief material in Palakkad & Ernakulam District of Kerala. The MYL Nagpur delegation consisted of Zubair Khan (National Vice President - Muslim Youth League), Iqbal Ahmed (Vice President IUML Nagpur City), Aslam Khan Mulla (Ex-Corporator IUML Nagpur & Executive Member IUML Nagpur City), Kazi Riyazuddin (Senior Executive Member IUML Nagpur City), Iqbal Ansari (President IUML North Nagpur Unit & Executive Member IUML Nagpur City), Mohammed Sabir (IUML North Nagpur), Saddam Ashrafi (MYL Nagpur), Firoz Khan (MYL Nagpur), Irshad Ansari (MYL Nagpur), Sheikh Nazim (MYL Nagpur). Thanks to PK Kunhalikutty (IUML National Gen Secretary & Member of Parliament), Sayyed SadikAli Thangal (President IUML Malappuram District), Sayyed Munawwar Ali Thangal (MYL President Kerala), CK Subair Sahab (National Gen.Secretary MYL), Moin Ali Thangal Sahab, Adv.Faisal Babu, Shibu Meeran, Mujeeb Khaderi, Ahamed Saju, Yusuf Padanilam, Mohammed Ali Babu for their presence on this occasion.

