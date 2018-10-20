National

New Delhi: To probe the allegations about the alleged foreign funding of a mosque being constructed in a village in Palwal, Haryana, Delhi Minorities Commission has constituted a committee which will tour the area, talk to police, administration, officials of the local panchayat, people of the area and members of the affected families in order to reach to the bottom of the issue.

The committee will present its report to the Commission which will be released sometime next week in a press conference. The committee is headed by the known human rights activist Ovais Sultan Khan, a member of DMC’s advisory committee, Sardar Gurmindar Singh Matharu, member of Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee Amritsar, and the well-known advocate and human rights worker Abu Bakr Sabbaq.

The committee will tour the area tomorrow, Saturday, and will also meet in Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi the affected families some of whose members have been arrested over the alleged foreign funding of the mosque in the village near Palwal.