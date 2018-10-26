Books

New Delhi: The Urdu and Hindi translations of the celebrated journalist Saeed Naqvi’s book “Being the Other: The Muslim in India” will be released by Hamid Ansari, former Vice President of India at the Dy. Speaker’s Hall Annexe in the Constitution Club of India at 5 pm this Friday, 26th October 2018.

Published by Delhi-based publisher Pharos Media, the Urdu and Hindi editions are titled, Watan mein ghair وطن میں غیر : Hindustani Musalmaan (Urdu) and Watan mein paraya वतन में पराया: Hindustan ka Musalmaan (Hindi).

"Being the Other: The Muslim in India" by Saeed Naqvi is a remarkable book, which is partly a memoir and partly an exploration of the various deliberate and inadvertent acts that have contributed to the "othering" of the 180 million Muslims in India, Saeed Naqvi looks at how the divisions between Muslims and Hindus began in the modern era. The British were the first to exploit these divisions between the communities in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. In the run-up to Independence, and its immediate aftermath, some of India’s greatest leaders including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, and others only served to drive the communities further apart.

Saeed Naqvi has been a reporter and foreign correspondent for over four decades. He has travelled the length and breadth of India and visited over a hundred countries in pursuit of stories. Besides virtually every Indian leader of any importance, Naqvi has interviewed world statesmen like Nelson Mandela, Fidel Castro, Muammar Gaddafi, Henry Kissinger, Benazir Bhutto, Hamid Karzai, Shimon Peres, Yitzhak Rabin, J.R. Jayewardene, Hashemi Rafsanjani and scores of others. His writing has appeared in several national and international publications, including BBC News, the Sunday Observer, Sunday Times, Guardian, Washington Post, Indian Express and Outlook magazine.

Speakers on the occasion include Om Thanvi, Consulting Editor, Rajasthan Patrika; Suhail Anjum, Correspondent, Voice of America Urdu; Amrith Lal, Associate Editor, Indian Express; Saeed Naqvi, Author and Zafarul-Islam Khan, publisher. The Facebook event page is here.

The books are available on www.pharosmedia.com and www.amazon.in