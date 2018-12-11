Human Rights

On the occasion of 70th International Human rights day: We demand to repeal UAPA, AFSPA-Stop Mob lynching in India-Release human Rights Activists

Hyderabad, Telengana (11 Dec 2018): Civil Liberties Monitoring Committee on the occasion of 70th international human rights day pays its homage to all the human rights activists who sacrificed their lives in the struggle to protect human rights. We pay tribute to all the human rights activists who are struggling for the protection of human rights and resisting the state repression by taking risk of their own lives. On this occasion we express our solidarity with all the human rights activists of this world, who are facing harassment and languishing in jails just because they question the state on the atrocities and violations.

It should be remind that Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10 December on this day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This year, Human Rights Day marks the 70th anniversary of the UDHR, a milestone document that announced the undeniable rights which everyone is inherently entitled to as a human being regardless of caste, creed, race, color, religion, sex, language, political or other beliefs, principles, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. In 1998 the UN General Assembly adopted the landmark Declaration on Human Rights Defenders, because it recognized in international law the extreme importance and legitimacy of human rights activity, and the need to protect it along with those who carry it out it also outlines the specific duties of States and the responsibility of everyone with regard to defending human rights. In 2000, the UN took a positive step by establishing a specific mandate on human rights defenders (now known as the Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders), to help monitor and press for the implementation of the Declaration. While the Declaration puts a responsibility on States to implement and respect all of its provisions, particularly the duty to protect human rights defenders from harm as a consequence of their work, in reality many States are still failing to do so.

Authoritarian governments with special reference of government of India restricted civil society, suppress dissent, and refuse to respect human rights laws. When criticized for doing so, they jail, harass, disappear, torture and even murder those human rights defenders who stand up in protest. In India Journalist-Activist Gouri lankesh killed by the hindutva terrorists, Indian govt using draconian laws like UAPA to suppress the human rights activists by labeling them “urban naxal”. Professor G.N Sai baba is languishing in jail for a life imprisonment because he was campaigning against “operation green hunt”. Many human rights activists like writer Varavara Rao, Scholar Rona Wilson and Lawyer Surendra Gadling are incarcerated because of raising the voice for anti people policies and fascist attitude of govt of India. Other side Prime Minster Modi led Indian govt has given free hands to hindutva fascist forces and mob lynching in the name of cow become a widespread practice and it has become a threat to life of common people particularly Muslims and Dalits and Indian govt is maintaining total impunity on mob lynching and cow has become more respectable than human life in india.

CLMC express its deep concern over human rights violation and threat to human right defenders all over the world and specificallyin India even after completion of 70 years of UDHR.Though the United Nations [UN] Commission for Human Rights (UNCHR) declared the year 2018, with the theme “Stand Up For Human Rights”. It is unfortunate that United Nation has failed to check human rights violation by American imperialism, Israeli Zionism, and Hindutva fascism and UNCHR has turned out to be a silent spectator.

On this occasion CLMC wants to remind that “An injustice committed against anyone is a threat to justice everywhere and everyone. “And Demands to repeal all draconian laws such as UAPA, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and PD Act. Stop Mob lynching and end the impunity. Release the all human rights activists. We demand the implementation of Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

On the occasion of 70th International Human Rights Day we pledge to protect the Human Rights and we promise to the people that we will always stand with the struggling masses and continue to fight for right to life with human dignity of a common man.

Civil Liberties Monitoring Committee, Hyderabad