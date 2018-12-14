Opinions

All attempts made by right-wing, extremist parties linked with saffron brigade to spread communal tension over Ayodhya issue failed to produce the desired results. December 6 passed by as any other day. This was the day when Babari Masjid (in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh) was demolished in 1992.

Since then, each year, as this day approaches with extremist elements making noise about Ayodhya, risk of communal tension spreads. Incidentally, with each passing year, there has been decrease in communal crisis over this issue. This year, tension was greater as comparatively more noise was made by Hindutva extremists demanding construction of temple at the disputed site. They are still bent on making themselves heard.

What is noteworthy is that even though these extremist elements and their demand have received substantial media coverage, they have failed to have any impact on common voters. The latter viewed their noise over Ayodhya issue as nothing but a part of political campaign for parliamentary elections.

Clearly, attempt has and is being made to touch on religious nerve of majority Hindu community by drawing their attention to the contentious issue. However, voters are far more intelligent than has been perceived by extremist elements. It is not without reason that they have questioned the timing of noise over Ayodhya.

They have asked as to what refrained these extremists from talking about Ayodhya earlier and why have they started making noise only when parliamentary elections are near? They have described such Ayodhya-linked moves as nothing but political propaganda.

Of course, support voiced for extremists cannot be ignored. Yet, these are largely confined to those linked with saffron brigade and their associates. What bears significance during this phase is the fearless manner in which some ordinary voters have described noise being raised over Ayodhya issue as electoral campaign, not genuinely linked with any religious drive. This does not mean that there has been any decline in religious approach of these Indians. They remain as religious as before but with a difference. They are against religious notions – with a communal touch – being imposed upon them for political gains of others.

Recent history has made voters well aware that power secured by politicians, in the name of religion, does not spell advantages for common people, economically and socially. Rather, they have faced inflation, grievances caused by demonetisation and so forth. Also, attempts made to incite communal violence have not been deliberately supported by people in general. Spread of violence of any kind spells social and economic discomfort for people at all levels, irrespective of religion or caste they belong to.

Paradoxically, leaders, particularly those linked with saffron brigade have not yet fully comprehended the expectations people have of those in power. Voters are naturally desirous of their socio-economic problems being addressed to help them head towards a better life. At least, they do not want the same to be further enhanced.

But claims made by right-wing politicians of better life ahead during their campaign for preceding polls have not apparently satisfied the people in general. The people have not failed to understand that noise over Ayodhya has been deliberately made to distract their attention from socio-economic grievances the present central government appears to be responsible for.

Whatever be communally oriented religious strategies of leaders in power, prospects of it leading to polarisation of Indian society as desired by the former may be viewed as minimal. But communal strategies being frequently indulged in by right-winged politicians do not appear to come to a halt. Name-changing formula being exercised by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is just one example.

The same may be said of cow-lynching cases, persons belonging to minority communities and lower castes being targeted and similar other incidents. The impact of these cases has not had any positive impact on general people as it has not provoked them to ignore socio-economic grievances. This is suggestive of there being a major communication gap between what politicians in power are moving towards and common people’s priorities.

Saffronisation drive of politicians has not been ignored by people at all levels. Rural India is also well aware of this. But if they had not been moved by the same, the capital city would not have recently witnessed a massive rally of farmers from across the country. Solution of economic problems faced by them is their primary concern.

Indian public has matured a lot over the past few decades. The ordinary voter knows what are his/her political rights and duties. Of course, there do remain a minor percentage of those who indulge in violence now and then. But these do not represent the majority or even fifty percent of Indian public.

Interestingly, politicians resorting to communal drive for electoral gains still remain oblivious of this development. Their electoral strategies thus appear to be decided by communication error based on communication gap between them and the people!