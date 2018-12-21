Opinions

RSS never dreamt that one day, Rahul Gandhi, whom they had branded Videshi, and Digvijaya Singh, their 'pro-Muslim' punching bag, would turn the tables.

Since the stunning 11th December results, apart from local issues, four factors are being attributed to Modi's defeat: rural distress of farmers, urban restlessness of youth over joblessness, Rahul Gandhi's political renaissance and the 'religious outreach' of Congress.

For the time being, among these four, I will put the first three aside.

Let's concentrate on the fourth, dubbed ‘SOFT HINDUTVA’, not just by Sanghi channels, but even well-intentioned anti-communal crusaders.

WHAT IS HINDUTVA?

There is no such thing as Soft Hindutva. It doesn't exist. It’s like calling a table or air conditioner, a soft table or AC. The entire premise is absurd.

What is Hindutva? Is it the religion of Hindus? Their way of life? No! It is a modern political term coined by Veer Savarkar to define a 20th century, fascist-political creed.

The 1996 Supreme Court Judgment calling Hindutva, a way of life, is erroneous.

Hindutva is not mentioned in ancient scriptures. Even the word, Hindu, occurs late, in Bhavishya Puran. Karpatriji, the greatest Hindu thinker of the post-Independence era, rejected Golwalkar's theory of Hindutva. He mentioned Sanatan Dharma as the real religion of Hindus.

Karpatriji does not even mention Hinduism which would translate as Hinduvaad in Hindi.

HOW HINDUTVA AND HINDUTVA MISLEAD

Hindu is a recognized geographical term, which can also be used to denote people following a certain religion. That religion can be Sanatan Dharma or Hindu Dharma. But it can never be Hinduism or Hinduvaad. To say religion of Hindus is Hinduism or Hindutva is as misguided as calling religion of Muslims, Muslimism or Muslimatva.

Religion of Muslims is Islam. Religion of Hindus is Sanatan Dharma. Religion of Christians is called Christianity (Christian Dharma) not Christianism or Christianatva!

So if Hindutva, or even Hinduism, is not the religion of Hindus, how can we call Rahul Gandhi visiting temples Soft Hindtuva?

Rahul Gandhi is not a follower of Hindutva, a political creed. He visits temples which are part of Sanatan Dharma, not Hindutva!

So, how can you blame Rahul Gandhi for following Soft Hindutva when he is, in fact, a Sanatani Hindu, who are by definition anti-Hindutva!

Rahul Gandhi is following the tenets of Sanatan Dharma. You can agree or disagree with him--but you have to call his outreach Sanatani--it is fallacious to call it Soft Hindutva!

LIBERALS ARE FOREWARNED!

Upset at Rahul Gandhi exposing Hindutva as a false creed, rabid pro-Modi figures like 'Lord' Meghnad Desai are calling Rahul Gandhi and Congress soft hindutva!

Are liberals now in tune with communalists?

Hindutva, Hinduism and Shashi Tharoor

The Problem with Shashi Tharoor

In an article in The Print https://theprint.in/opinion/dear-troubled-liberal-dont-fear-the-congress-party/156690/, Shashi Tharoor tries distinguishing Hindutva as a political creed not be confused with Hinduism.

Despite good intentions, Tharoor's problem lies in him not mentioning Sanatan Dharma as the religion of Hindus, which Rahul Gandhi is following.

IMPERIALISM, HINDUISM, HINDUTVA

Tharoor trails a 19th century British-colonial, western interpretation of Sanatan Dharma. In fact, Imperialists called Sanatan Dharma Hinduism deliberately, so that religions of the people they colonised, cease as emotive-spiritual-universal forces that can be put parallel to the religion of colonists.

As Hinduism, Sanatan Dharma became an abstract philosophical creed, which can be appropriated or redefined by anyone!

Under Hinduism, a term sponsored and promoted by British Imperialism, Bhagwad Geeta thus became 'philosophy', devoid of the militant, anti-colonial, religious cry: हतोवाप्राप्स्यसिस्वर्गंजित्वावाभोक्ष्यसेमहीम्(If you die fighting for the cause, you will attain heaven, if you will, you shall enjoy the earth) that could motivate Hindus to act.

1857 to 1947

Beginning from 1857 to 1947, India's freedom struggle is also a struggle to retrieve Sanatan Dharma from Hinduism.

It is no accident that Hindutva picked up from where Hinduism ended! This proves that the Hindutva project was always an imperialist one!

In the post-1857 period, the British were extremely wary of Sanatan Dharma and Islam, two forces that united under Bahadur Shah Zafar to end the rule of British East India Company.

The British room to manoeuvre in Islam's basic structure was limited. But they tried their best to reduce Sanatan Dharma to Hinduism.

In the post-1857 phase, the anti-Sanatani, British 'Project Hinduism' suffered a jolt when Lokmanya Tilak reiterated Sanatan Dharma as the religion of Hindus and interpreted Geeta not as a philosophical creed but a call to political action. Mahatama Gandhi made it a point to retrieve Sanatan Dharma from Hinduism.

In the 20th century, when the British saw the emergence of Sanatan Dharma and its regrouping with Indian Islam of the 1857 variety represented by Jamiat Ulama Hind, that they began promoting Hindutva and Muslim League, two anti-Sanatani currents!

They knew their 'Hinduism' will not work in the altered political conditions.

Nehru not a Western-style atheist

Congress was never, and for good reason, a western style, atheistic party. Nehru, the hero of intellectuals, was never an atheist himself. He was a modernist, maybe an agnostic. But, primarily, he was a proud Brahmin, who knew how to adapt the mystic lore of his ancient, spiritual legacy, phenomenology and pedagogy, in a terminology the west and brown 'Macaulay-putras' understood!

Since Gandhi, Sanatan Dharma has been the ideology of the Congress. Let me be more categorical: Congress was always primarily, a Sanatani party. That is the reason why it could defeat both the Muslim League and RSS.

2004 to 2014

It was only between 2004 and 2014 that certain lobbies, of fake secularists, 'Muslim Leaguees', NGO and psuedo-Ambedkarite types, gave the impression that they dominate Congress. It was this Congress, a party seen as deviating from its Sanatani moorings, that Modi successful outflanked through rabid-communal Hindutva.

Bereft of a Sanatani narrative, Indians were bludgeoned and tantalised into accepting Hindutva and Hinduism as Sanatan Dharma.

Sanatan Dharma vs. Imperialism

Left-liberal intellectuals have not understood a basic fact--that in India, since the 1910s, the basic struggle has been between Sanatan Dharma and its Muslim allies against Hindutva and Muslim separatists backed by the British.

Social reform trends like Periyar, or Ambedkar, were propped up by the British to counter Congressi Sanatism. But the latter appropriated/snatched Periyar/Ambedkar from the British.

Humiliated by the British in the 1840s, Sikhs, despite an alliance with their former tormenters for several years, never accepted British hegemony. Sikhs experimented with different trends. But, after Jallianwala Bagh, and the Akali movement of the 1920s, they formed their own understanding with Congressi Sanatanism.

Bhagat Singh was an athiest, but not in the western way. His was more the Samkhya and Mimansa type Sanatani atheism (remember, Chandrashekhar Azad, a janeudhaari Brahmin, was Bhagat Singh's boss).

Both Samkhya and Mimansa are considered as atheistic schools within the Sanatani fold.

The British gave Christians the illusion of working under a pro-Christian regime. But the majority of Anglo-Indians and Indian Christians of various denominations were working class. They easily came within the fold of the national Sanatani movement. Parsis constituted the big propertied class. But they followed Sanatani bourgeoisie like Birlas and Bajajs into backing Congress. Jains, a trading caste, also followed the Sanatani Banias into the Congress fold.

The Left also, veered towards Sanatism. It understood that even the Indian proletariat was Sanatani. Subhash Chandra Bose was basically a militant extension of Congressi Sanatanism (note his invocation of 1857 in the INA phase).

Forces in the Congress, like Sardar Patel, understood the anti-Sanatani, anti-national, pro-British character of RSS. That is why, after Gandhi's assassination, Patel asked the RSS to dissolve itself and confine its activities to culture.

Patel, the Sanatani, anti-British nationalist, was able to comprehend that Hindutva basically was a fifth columnist, British project.

Once the British withdrew, Hindutva lost its mentor. Nehru, the modernist Sanatani, was anti-Imperialist at a Leftist-ideological level as well. He knew that Hindutva and RSS can never become part of the Sanatani nationalist tradition.

Nehru also built an anti-Imperialist, nationalist economy that kept pro-foreign forces out. Indira Gandhi followed Nehru's line. It was not until 1991, after Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, that US and Israel re-entered the Indian scene as neo-Imperialists, who now carried forward the line of British Imperialism.

Hindutva a sleeper cell of foreign powers

In the 1990s, the first project undertaken by the US and Israel, with active Pakistani aid, was to re-ignite their sleeper cells: the Hindutvavaadis!

In a planned manner, the Ramjanmabhoomi movement was usurped and given an anti-Muslim angle.

The site of Lord Ram's birth--where Sanatanis like Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand believed no mosque had ever stood, that Babar never came to Ayodhya to build a mosque--and so, the structure demolished by kar sevaks on 6th december 1992 was a makeshift Ram Mandir--became a bone of contention.

Even during this contention when a 'Muslim Legal Paksha', as part of US-Israel conspiracy to communalise and polarise India, emerged, Swaroopanand's Ramalaya trust, NOT VHP, was the litigant in the case.

How Sanatanis derailed Hindutva

Truth is Congress' new strategy and BJP's sudden defeat has caught everyone off-guard.

You see, there was always, one problem with Hindutva. It could masquerade as politics and religion so long as no one weaved, or even nudged, Sanatan Dharma into politics.

Hindutva sought legitimacy through religious sanction. But Sanatan Dharma Gurus, the Shankaracharyas of the four Dhams established originally by Adi Shankaracharya, never gave their blessings to RSS.

Secondly, Sanatan Dharma presupposed leadership of Brahmins. The Hindutva ideological tale imagined a grand unity of all Hindus against the Muslim other. It did not have a special role for Brahmins.

Rahul Gandhi would go on a temple Darshan spree; call himself a Janeudhaari Brahmin and a Shiv Bhakt; visit Kailash Mansarovar and then announce his gotra. Modi's caste would be questioned--and issues about the Hindu-ness of RSS would be raised! The 'arch-heretic' Digvijaya Singh would go on a Parikrama Yatra of the Narmada River, winning over Sadhus and Madhya Pradesh for Congress! Swami Swaroopanand would hold an anti-VHP, anti-Modi, anti-RSS Dharma Sansad in Kashi, just before MP elections, and counter successfully, the VHP-RSS Darma Sabha in Ayodhya! In Kashi (Varanasi), Modi's backyard, Sadhus will condemn the temple breaking spree of the all powerful, Hindu-Hriday Samrat PM!

It’s quid pro quo, which should be taken to its logical conclusion...