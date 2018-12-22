Indomitable courage and sacrifice are indispensable for fighting a battle.

In 2014, I was instrumental in persuading Karuna Shukla, Atalji's niece, and my relative, to leave BJP and join Congress.

Karuna Shukla, who has been an MLA, member of Parliament and a skilled leader/organizer from BJP, walked into Congress at a time when the party was not doing well. The entire leadership of Chhattisgarh, including NK Patel and Vidya Charan Shukla, was wiped off in a 'Naxalite attack', which, according to people's opinion, was sponsored by the ruling dispensation of the time.

In 2014, Karuna Shukla contested the Lok Sabha election as a Congress candidate from Bilaspur. Despite the Modi wave, she secured 3,75,000 votes and stood second. That year, Chhattisgarh gave 10 out of 11 seats to BJP. The opposition was miserably defeated.

At this crucial juncture, Karuna Shukla shared the essence of her organizational experience in the BJP with BHUPESH BAGHEL, the current CM and the then President of Chattisgarh Congress.

This led to four important developments: 1. Training camps for workers. 2. Development of the 'Jujhaaru' agitation based strategy aimed at organizing demonstrations/protests on each issue against the Raman Singh/BJP Government. 3. Adivasi-Dalit-OBC-Kisan outreach. 4. Forming committees at Block and Booth level.

Congress was not engaged in the politics of agitations for a very long time. Continuous defeats since 2003 had dampened the spirit of grass root workers. RSS had created an aura around its work for the tribals. Raman Singh had projected himself invincible due to his money power and influence on Corporates.

It was perceived that the BJP reign would run for 50 years in Chattisgarh.

History is replete with instances where the myth of a purported 'great power' is dispelled only by an insider, aware of its workings and maneuverings.

This is what Karuna Shukla did in Chhattisgarh.

BJP'S AUTOCRACY/MONEY-MUSCLE POWER

Prior to 2018 elections, Raman Singh ran an autocratic Government, notorious say, of picking up opposition members before they could stage a ‘Dharna' or demonstration. Police used to enter Congress offices and thrash workers.

In the matter of Atalji's Asthikalashs, the BJP misbehaved openly.

Atalji's Asthikalshs were lying unattended in BJP office. That was the moment when Karuna Shukla led the party to the BJP office to protest against the disregard shown to Atalji’s ashes.

A message went across the State and the country that Raman Singh manhandled Atalji’s niece and his Asthikalashs.

Each time, Raman Singh used to buy out his opposition in Rajanandgaon, his assembly constituency. In the elections of 2018, Raman Singh, BJP and many pollsters in the country were convinced of BJP's victory. Raman Singh was sure that he would be able to buy the opposition candidate from Rajnandgaon and thus, would be free for campaigning in the entire state .

After challenging Raman Singh, Ajit Jogi had already retracted. Despite looking good on paper, his alliance with Mayawati had little political connect.

In 2018 assembly elections, Karuna Shukla could have chosen an easy seat according to her stature. Or could have waited for a Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha nomination. But she had made up her mind to first, overthrow the Raman Singh Government in Chhattisgarh.

She knew that Raman Singh would spend more than 25 crores to win Rajnandgaon whereas Congress was facing an acute fund shortage/crisis. But if Raman Singh was given a real fight in Rajanandgaon, then he would be confined to his constituency and won’t be able to campaign in the entire state. And the Congress will benefit by at least 20 seats.

As a bonus, a message would be delivered/conveyed that Atalji's legacy is standing with the Congress.

KARUNA SHUKLA AND RAJNANDGAON