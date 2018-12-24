Opinions

Undeniably, BJP has faced a big shock by defeats in recent assembly elections. The results also spell a major boost for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party members. However, it is as yet too early to assume that these results suggest a similar political turn for Congress in the forthcoming parliamentary elections. It cannot be ignored that difference in votes won by Congress and BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan is marginal. The situation is different in Chhattisgarh where Congress has won 53 seats more than BJP and secured 10 percent more votes than the latter. In Madhya Pradesh, against 109 seats won by BJP, the Congress has secured only 114 seats. Vote-percentage won by Congress (40.9) is 0.1 less than that received by BJP (41). Congress has secured 99 seats against 73 won by BJP in Rajasthan. Here, the difference in votes secured by both parties is less than one percent with Congress bagging 39.3 percent and the BJP receiving 38.8 percent.

From one angle, marginal difference in votes won by BJP and Congress in two states certainly suggests that this has not been an easy victory for the latter. There is no guarantee that a similar/greater margin may help either party to emerge winner in the coming parliamentary polls. What perhaps stands out more markedly is that BJP has not succeeded as the party leaders thought it would. Clearly, this signals that hype raised about the so-called Modi-wave has failed to have any significant political appeal for voters. This point is being made as when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took command of the central government, a lot of hype was raised about BJP’s victory resting on Modi-wave. The noise made about such a wave in the initial months gradually began to fade as people faced economic hardship, particularly inflation, demonetization and GST.

It is possible, had people not felt the economic problems so severely, the results of these assembly elections may have been different. Had Modi succeeded in implementing claims made by him during 2014 elections’ campaign, hype about his wave may have still prevailed. And if this had been the case, Congress may not been the winner in the recent assembly elections. Certainly, the nature of Rahul Gandhi’s campaign and political strategy exercised by him and his team has also played a crucial role in contributing to their party’s success. But had Modi-wave still held some appeal for the people, success may have eluded Congress. At least, marginal difference in votes won by two key rivals in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan suggests this. Neither can afford to be over-confident about its success in coming parliamentary elections.

The political race for Rahul and his party members has really begun now. With a multi-party system prevalent in India, any party can emerge as winner even after winning less than fifty percent votes. The results of recent assembly elections are just a mild indicator of this hard reality. True, it would be unfair not to credit Rahul and his team for having campaigned aggressively during these assembly elections. Let us also keep in mind, opposition parties always have a stronger chance of campaigning aggressively than parties in power. It is possible for the former to take note of the weaknesses and failures of the latter and be able to convince the electorate of their points. Rahul displayed no qualms in adopting this strategy and is likely to stick to the same path in coming days.

In addition, there is no denying that Rahul has matured considerably as a politician. This is marked by nature of his campaigns, the rallies that he has addressed, his press conferences and also his reaching out for alliances, when need be, for Congress to assume power. But he also needs to remain in guard about a crucial political reality. At this stage, the Congress cannot afford to ignore the command held by various regional parties in their respective states. The Congress does not hold a strong base throughout the country. This is the stark reality in Uttar Pradesh also. Yes, of late Rahul has been receiving good media coverage too. Compared to opinion held about him a few years ago, the situation is markedly different now. It cannot be ignored that political image held about Rahul today is lot more better than what it was in 2014 and earlier.

In contrast, Modi’s attempts at his image-building exercise and publicising his moves seem to have failed in convincing the electorate about the same. At the same time, there is yet another side of the forthcoming political game that cannot be ignored. Success of either BJP or the Congress does not depend solely on the political campaign of these two parties’ members or the image of their leaders, Modi and Rahul, respectively. A lot may be decided by how well the two succeed in aligning with regional parties, particularly regarding sharing of seats. This may also prove decisive in displaying the actual leadership mantle of Modi as well as Rahul!