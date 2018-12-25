Opinions

The year is ending on a rather confused note! On one hand, the latest election results have brought about relief-cum-hope of better days overtaking the gloom around, but, then one cannot expect overnight changes. After all, not just human beings sit affected but entire institutions have been compromised. Four years back, fence sitters quipped, “What harm can the Right–Wing wallahs do; they have got to work within a constitutional framework,” but see the manner in which the very running of institutions has got affected and dented. And surviving in the midst of a tense and taut atmosphere, one doesn’t have to quote any of the Bollywood’s who’s who on the mounting levels of anxiety and apprehensions.

These are dark days where goon brigades have been let loose, unleashed in our midst. Mind you, these goons manage to go about scot-free even after murdering and looting, raping and killing a police officer. Nah, the government’s police machinery cannot arrest them; apparently they do not have the political sanction to do so. Today one sees tainted men ruling and over-ruling, even after being accused in State-conducted murders done under bogus alibis. Quite obviously, these ‘developments’ are un-nerving, nudging one to query and cry out. But then even that isn’t allowed! One could be threatened to be hounded out... Sit back and imagine the plight of the ordinary, when even the likes of Naseeruddin Shahs and Aamir Khans are not spared. After all, not very long back, India’s best known artist, MF Hussain, was forced to actually flee the country. From Mumbai he went to Qatar! He was left with little option, as Right–Wing wallahs targeted him and his masterpieces.

Let’s start the new year with that required grit and determination to see that sense and sensitivity prevail. Also, that basic freedom to cry out in anguish and to forewarn is still not snatched away from us.

Delhi Minorities Commission

In the midst of this surcharged atmosphere, two positives held out. On December 17, I was pleasantly surprised to see large numbers turn up at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. The occasion was Delhi Minorities Commission’s award ceremony for all those who were striving to make a difference in their lives as well as in their very outreach.

To quote members of the DMC – “Ever since the current Commission took over in July 2017, it has been expanding its activities to reach out to the minorities across the National Capital Region of Delhi which embraces 25 million people according to 2018 estimates. Around 20 percent of this population belongs to the designated religious minorities, viz., Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists and Parsis…one of our initiative is to recognise good work done by and for minorities through annual awards to outstanding achievers in various fields …We have been careful to include majority community people also who extended extraordinary services to society, minority communities and communal harmony. ”

Dr SYEDA SAIYIDAIN HAMEED, Ex-Member, Planning Commission speaking at Delhi Minorities Commission Annual Conference held on 17th December 2018 at Vigyan Bhawan's Plenary Hall.

And that evening, as I spoke to several Sikhs, Muslims, Christians and also those from the other minority communities, who had gathered at the Vigyan Bhawan venue, they told me that, perhaps, for the first time they felt honoured and proud and confident to belong to a minority community. Also, they left re-assured that their problems and grievances could be heard at the DMC office manned by Kartar Singh Kochchar, Anastasia Gill, and Dr Zafarul Islam Khan, Chairperson of the DMC.

Rabia Girls Public School, Ballimaran, Delhi receiving Delhi Minorities Commission Annual Award 2018 from Shri RAM NIWAS GOEL, Hon’ble Speaker, Delhi Assembly and AAP's Dr ATISHI, Educational Advisor to Dy. CM, Delhi at Vigyan Bhawan's Plenary Hall.

Punchmagazine

Earlier this month, after a longish gap, I felt I was actually attending a literary event! It was celebration time for the Punch magazine as it completed two years and its publisher – editor, Shireen Quadri, decided to host the celebration party at the freshly renovated Kwality restaurant in Connaught Place… Writers, publishers, critics, authors were present and thankfully there were no speeches or any of those elaborate lectures. A nice relaxed evening, where one could either talk or just about listen!

In fact, each time I meet Shireen Quadri I simply marvel her courage to quit a secure career to start off this digital magazine exclusively for the arts and literature and music. She has her reasons: “In the last couple of years, the number of literature, arts, food, travel, dance, music, theatre and film festivals have mushroomed. From September to March, almost every weekend has some festival or event. But when it comes to the coverage of arts and literature in the mainstream media, there’s hardly anything raring to be different. There's no single platform that chronicles the global profusion in arts and literature, which serves as one-stop destination for everything exciting about arts around the globe.”

Quite obviously it couldn’t have been easy; not to be overlooked the fact that Shireen is in her early 30s, has a family to take care of, and the fact that she’s doing something so very refreshingly different! How tough and rough it’s been for her to start and sustain a magazine of this calibre and reach?

Says Shireen, “To work tirelessly without any money is not easy, especially when one doesn't belong to the city. I love challenges and I believe in hard work. But what has been really tough is the general attitude that only the mainstream media matters. The literature, arts and culture sectors should ideally nurture such platforms…I'm often asked: 'what is your business model? Have you started making money?' I understand that it's difficult to believe that at this stage of my career when I should essentially be focusing on making money, I am spending my limited savings, time and energy on a project that does not guarantee financial rewards. But it's also true that The Punch Magazine is not a business prospect. I would like people to see it as an altruistic arts and culture project.”

I’m certain, her determination will take her further…After all, she has had the grit to move on in life. To quote her: “I’m from Jharkhand. I did my schooling from Mount Carmel, Dhanbad, and moved to Delhi to pursue graduation from Miranda House. I then went to Mumbai University for my post-graduation. Briefly, I worked with Greenpeace India. A little later, I moved to Delhi and got into the marketing and publicity of books in trade publishing. My last job was at Simon & Schuster India. All this while, I did enjoy my work, but I could see that the space in mainstream media for literature and arts was shrinking and to get space for some of the best books was becoming a challenge. It was the same in arts. There had to be a medium that could bridge this gap. And that’s how I thought along the lines of starting this magazine.”