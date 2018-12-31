Opinions

Kashmir issue refers to the internationally recognized dispute between India, Pakistan and the people of Kashmir as regards the geographical entity of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed in 1947 before the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to the union of India. If we go through the partition theory, Kashmir’s proximity to both India and Pakistan made it a special case coupled with its Muslim majority.

The maharaja was reluctant to join either of the two states and wanted to remain independent. However the rebellion in the Pooch area and the subsequent help in the form of tribal’s from the tribal areas of Pakistan rendered him weak and he sought help form India. India gave military help on the condition of his accession and hence a forced accession took place.

At that time the Governor-General of India stated in the following words “it is my Government's wish that as soon as law and order have been restored in Jammu and Kashmir and her soil cleared of the invader the question of the State's accession should be settled by a reference to the people” made the issue very clear that referendum will be held. Long history short, the issue went to UN and resolutions were passed. However, the referendum was never held and the issue is still unresolved.

India does not recognize Jammu and Kashmir as an issue or a dispute and claim the whole region just because the Maharaja gave India the “Instrument of accession” which, in turn, gave it the right to own this land. Now the question is:

How can a king or monarch decide what the people of his state want when he was not a democratically elected head?

What moral ground he has to decide what his people want when he is not chosen by them?

It is because of this conflict between people and monarch(s) that the British Empire had kept the idea of plebiscite so as the ultimate choice remains with the people.

Now compare Junagadh and Hyderabad with Kashmir. All three were princely states ruled by monarchs.

Kashmir –Hindu ruler decides to join overwhelmingly Hindu India;

Junagadh –Muslim ruler decides to join Muslim Pakistan; and

Hyderabad –Muslim ruler decides to join Muslim Pakistan.

Now in the case of Junagadh and Hyderabad the majority population was Hindu while in J&K it was Muslim majority. The people of all three regions were not happy with decisions of their respective rulers.

Here comes the difference. While a plebiscite was proposed for all three it was held only in Junagadh and Hyderabad and not in Kashmir. Why? Because it required removal of troops of Pakistani tribesmen? If the answer is yes, then the same argument can be made in the case of Hyderabad.

Anyway, what is so special about Kashmir? Oil? Gold?

The complexity of Kashmir region lies in the ego of both India and Pakistan. Both of them do not want to give an inch of land here or there. But what about the people of Kashmir? Do they have no right to lead a normal life like others and prosper? The world should realise that Kashmiris are the real sufferers in the tussle between two major military powers. Kashmiris urgently need a solution. Theoretically, have six options: Complete merger with India; complete merger with Pakistan; status quo; independence; joint control; and referendum.

Now, practically speaking, options 1 and 2 are not possible because neither India nor Pakistan is likely to give up their claim on the lands they control. Option 3, i.e. maintaining the status quo seems to be acceptable to India and, to some extent, to Pakistan. However, the people of Kashmir are not ready to accept it.

That leaves us with the last three options – independence; joint control; and referendum. The most democratic way is to hold referendum and let people decide. But India is not agreeing to it because it doesn’t have the numbers in its favors and it never had. What most Kashmiris want is an end to status quo and a real solution. Preferably, they want a referendum. However, any other solution reached via tripartite talks would be acceptable to them.

Firdous Abdullah is a 3rd year law student in the Department of Law, Central University of Punjab, loneadvocatefirdous$gmail.com