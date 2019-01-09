Education and Careers

50 students who were given coaching and training by Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), JMI have cleared Civil Services Main Examination 2018. These successful candidates have been called for Personality Test/Interview from 4th February 2019 by UPSC.

RCA is providing regular classes, series of tests (both objective and subjective type), Special Lectures by Experts, Group Discussions, Mock Interviews, 24x7 library and hostel facilities to the Civil Services aspirants.

Mohammad Tarique, Deputy Director, RCA,JMI told that after completing all the coaching from RCA, JMI few students also go to other private coaching institutes and coaching centres run by NGOs for Mock-Interview (for 30-40 minutes) practice. This gives chance to these institutes and NGOs to claim/pretend that the successful candidates were their coached students.

Since its inception in 2010, RCA,JMI has produced 146 Civil Servants which includes IAS, IFS, IPS, I.Fos, IRS,IRTS, etc. through UPSC’s examinations. Besides, around 175 students were selected in Provincial Civil Services (as SDM and DSP), RBI (Grade- B), Assistant Commandant (CAPF),IB, Assistant Commissioner (Provident Fund) and Bank P.O. (Press Release)