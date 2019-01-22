Education and Careers

When was the last time you read a really good book? If it has been a while then you should start reading now. Reading books or even articles online can be beneficial in many ways. It is not just for fun, it has many psychological effects that can make you a better person. Reading has declined and people are busy with their work and gadgets than taking up a book.

But, it is never too late and thanks to new technologies you can read your favourite book anytime you want. If you are not reading enough books, you are missing out on lot of things.

Here are some of the amazing benefits of reading books and why you should start now:

1. Keep your Brain Active

Reading can be very stimulating for people. Studies have shown that people with diseases like Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease can benefit from reading. Reading books keep your mind engaged and prevents it from ageing. Unlike your body and skin, your mind can still stay young and active for years. Just like playing video games or puzzles or playing chess, reading books can be stimulating for your brain. If you want to keep your brain working efficiently then try reading more.

2. Improve your Memory

Reading can be very good for your memory. What you read is stored as information in your brain. As you read similar things you can recall the info in detail. You gather more knowledge and information that you can share with other people. There so many things that happen around the world. Reading books, newspaper and magazines can give your brain a huge boost. Start reading now and know more about the world around you. If you want to impress other people with your intelligence, reading a book can be of great help.

3. De-stress with a Book

Did you know that reading can help you reduce stress? Reading can be very helpful for people who are dealing with stress every day. Whether it is the work pressure or personal issues, you can read a book and get lost in a different world. Taking a break from a stressful situation and coming back to it can help you in many ways. After having a great time reading you will see the problem in a different light. Reading can transport you to a different world and provide you with a much needed break.

4. Make Better Decisions

Reading gives you the chance to be a part of so many life situations without being in one. So it kind of prepares you for various situations. Reading makes you smarter. When you are faced with similar kind of situation you can easily take reference and make better decisions. In many ways, reading can make you wiser and knowledgeable and help you become a better decision-maker. A lot of great people were readers. Reading on a regular basis can help you improve your decision making skills. It can be beneficial for you especially if you are in a position where you have to take tough decisions.

5. Analytical Skills

Yes, reading does improve your analytical skills. Reading mystery or suspense novels can improve your skills for analysing things. Books have the ability to transport you to a world where you have to gather information as you read and analyse them to solve the case. It is similar to solving a puzzle. Reading can engage your brain and help you improve analytical skills that you can also apply in your read life. You do all the analysing work without even realising. When you read a good book, you enjoy it while making your analytical skills even stronger.

6. Relaxing

Reading is also relaxing on many levels, which is why it is such a great way to de-stress. You read and relax without thinking of your problems. It can be very peaceful and tranquil. You can enjoy a very me-time by reading a book. When you read you also think and ideas can come up for your creative projects. If you are a writer or you are in writing profession, reading can be the single most effective way to boost creativity. This is why people in creative field always talk about reading books.

The Bottom-Line

Reading should be a part of your lifestyle. You will enjoy any benefits by reading books on many topics. Make it a habit and read on daily basis and you will a great change in your life. Start reading now.

