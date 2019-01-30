Education and Careers

New Delhi: Delhi Minorities Commission has started an internship scheme for students seeking hands-on experience of official work. Students from departments like law and political science can come to the Commission for a week or more, understand its work and how complaints are received and dealt with. The interns will be able to interact with the Commission’s Chairman, Members and staff. At the end of the intenrship period, they will be awarded a certificate and a token honorarium.

Under this scheme, Ms Sirishti Verma, a student of the Institute of Law, Nirma University, Ahmedabad, recently completed her internship and was awarded her certificate by the Commission.