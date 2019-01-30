Community News

Notice to Registrar, JNU

New Delhi: Aejaz Ahmad Rather, a PhD student of JNU’s Centre for Historical Research, has complained to the Delhi Minorities Commission that Prof. Amrita Singh of the same university abused him and other students and passed Islamophobic remarks against them. DMC has asked the Registrar, JNU, to enquire about this complaint and take action against the said professor if the complaint is found correct.

Problems in securing income certificates

Sofia NGO has complained to the Delhi Minorities Commission that people of the North-East and Central districts of Delhi are finding it difficult to obtain income certificates from SDM offices where officers are asking them to produce unnecessary papers. Sofia NGO has attached with its complaint a list of 219 persons who have failed to receive their income certificates. As a result, these people cannot apply for various government schemes.

DMC has issued a notice to the District Magistrate Revenue (HQ), who oversees the SDM offices in Delhi, to (1) Enquire into what problems people face in obtaining income certificates and solve the same, (2) Provide the Commission with a list of documents required to apply for income certificates, (3) Paste this list on the notice boards of all SDM offices and provide the Commission with photographs of same and (4) Issue clear instructions to the officers manning income certificate counters in SDM offices not to ask for any other paper to issue income certificates.

School punished for playing with the future of a student

A resident of Daryaganj complained to the Delhi Minorities Commission that Smt. Durgabai Senior Secondary School is not allowing his son to attend classes because the student allegedly misbehaved with school staff. The school replied to the notice of DMC and its representatives attended a hearing but they failed to satisfy the Commission that the student committed a grave offence which justified playing with his future. The school also failed to demonstrate that an impartial enquiry was held in the matter although the student was with the said school for the last 11 years.

During the hearing, the school representatives were advised to accept a written apology from the student and readmit him but the school rejected this advice. The Commission took a serious view of this and issued an order to the school (1) to reinstate the said student; (2) not to consider the period from the day of his unjustified expulsion as absence from the school; (3) allow him in all circumstances to take part in the annual examinations. The order also said that in case the school fails to implement this order, the Commission will consider other options including recommendation of any or all of the following: (1) change its Management Committee, (2) derecognise it; (3) stop its government aid, if any. The school has rejected this order also. As a result, the Commission has directed the Director of Education, Delhi Government, to take steps against the school in the light of the options mentioned in the earlier order of the Commission.