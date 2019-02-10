Community News

Here is a round up of activities at Delhi Minorities Commission, Government of NCT of Delhi

Narcotics business thriving in Hazrat Nizamuddin

A resident of Hazrat Nizamuddin has complained to the Delhi Minorities Commission that narcotics is being sold and consumed openly in Hazrat Nizamuddin area, leading to proliferation of crimes. The complaint has named a certain woman who is openly selling smack in the MCD park of the area. DMC has issued a notice to DCP South-East to enquire into the complaint and take measures to stop this menace.

Twin sisters’ murder: culprits arrested, case filed

Last September two sisters, Rukhsar Begum (22) and Nabila (19) of Chouhan Bangar were killed and dumped in a drain. Taking sou motu notice of the murder, Delhi Minorities Commission had issued a notice to DCP North East to investigate the matter. Now DCP North East has informed DMC that Lefty @ Gulshan @ Lucky s/o Gopal Das and Shivam Bhardwaj s/o Dhauveer of Peera Garhi Relief Camp have been arrested and FIR has been registered in the case.

Elderly women’s shelter in Burari

Last August the Building Department of North Delhi Municipal Corporation demolished part of Shanti Bhawan in Ajeet Vihar, Burari, without any prior notice. The NDMC team not only misbehaved with elderly female inmates at the shelter, it also misbehaved with Ms. Anastasia Gill, Member of DMC who had rushed to the place after getting information about the demolition. A notice was issued to the NDMC about this unacceptable behavior. Officers of the Building Department, NDMC, appeared before the Commission, tendered an apology and promised not to harm the shelter in future. This quite old shelter is located in a Laldora area and even police brings helpless old ladies to live at this shelter. The Commission did not find the oral apology acceptable and directed that the concerned officer who was present on the scene and on whose orders part of the shelter was demolished, should appear before the Commission. Subsequently, the concerned officer appeared before the Commission and offered a written apology, after which the case was closed.

Complaint against New Mustafabad Dispensary

A number of residents of New Mustafabad have complained to the Delhi Minorities Commission that the staff in the government dispensary in gali no. 4 misbehaves with the patients. The lady doctor comes late and goes away early, misbehaves with patients, does not dispense medicines to the patients and threatens them if they complain about her behavior. DMC has issued a notice to the Health Department of Delhi Government to enquire into the matter and file its report by 22 February.

Complaint against encroachments on Abul Fazal Enclave roads

A resident of South-East Delhi’s Abul Fazal Enclave has complained to Delhi Minorities Commission that shop-owners, eateries and welders etc have encroached upon roads so much so that ordinary people are finding it difficult to walk on the area’s roads. DMC has issued notices to DCP South-East and Commissioner, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, to conduct an enquiry and remove encroachments in the area.

Action about murder of eatery owner

On 19 May last year, Shahabuddin, owner of an eatery in Gandhi Nagar, was murdered. Taking sou motu notice of the crime, Delhi Minorities Commission issued a notice to DCP Shahdara to enquire and file a report. Now the said DCP has informed the Commission that an FIR was registered in Gandhi Nagar Police Station on the day of the murder itself and one of the culprits named Mohit was arrested. Investigations continued and now other accused, namely Abhijeet Choudhary, Anand and Sunil, have been arrested. A chargesheet has been filed and judicial proceedings have started.

Meat Trader Harassed

Delhi Meat Merchants Association complained to the Delhi Minorities Commission that the meat shop of Chiraghuddin s/o Merajuddin in Buddh Vihar, Munirka Village, remains locked for one and a half years and despite making the required changes, he is not being issued a licence which has ruined his life. A notice was served on South DMC, whose Dy. Director (VS) has now informed the Commission that the said meat trader has filed an affidavit and he will soon be issued his licence.

Action against School

Smt. Durgabai Sr. Sec. School of Daryaganj is not allowing a student of class X to attend his classes although this student has been with the school since KG standard. On Delhi Minorities Commission’s notice, the school authorities could not satisfy the Commission that the charge of misbehavior against the said student was so serious that he should be deprived from attending his classes. The Commission ordered the school to accept a written apology from the said student and allow him to attend his classes so that his future is not ruined. The school rejected this order, upon which the Commission has directed Department of Education, Delhi Govt., to take action against the school.

Issue of Death Certificate

A lady of Subhash Vihar, Ghonda, complained to the Delhi Minorities Commission that despite visiting East Delhi Municipal Corporation for months, she has not been issued the death certificate of her husband who died last September and this is hampering her efforts to settle her problems. On receiving DMC’s notice, EDMC called the said lady to its office, completed the formalities and handed over the required certificate to her.

[Press Release]