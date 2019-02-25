Opinions

In 2010 a deadly attack was made on CRPF in Dantiwada of Chattisgarh in which 84 CRPF and policemen were killed by Naxalites and Maoists. Jawans from various states of the country were killed. In Chattisgarh and other Naxalite-infested areas, several jawans belonging to Muslim families have sacrificed their lives while fighting the menace. The attacks are fearsome but it is surprising that none from the state or Union cabinet visited the deceased families and little media coverage was given to these encounters.

Another brutal attack was made last year on Sunjwa Army camp at Jammu in which five Kashmiri Muslim boys serving in the Army were killed but it was not given much importance and no bandh was observed in the Jammu division or even in the city. Where was your conscience when these jawans were martyred?

I want to ask these questions to the people who are on their toes to burn the city of temples. Why don't you attack people from Chattisgarh when CRPF and army are attacked there?

It is heartening to see that the episodes of gruesome attacks are discussed on regional and religion basis. Alone in 2016-17, 55 Kashmiri Muslim policemen sacrificed their lives in encounters, militant attacks and during weapon-snatching incidents but, unfortunately, never a call of bandh was given by these fringe elements who are hijacking the sacrifice of CRPF personnel for their own hate agenda. Though the nation is in shock and every human being disregarding caste, creed and religion is condemning this attack but the anti-social elements are giving it a communal colour to serve their narrow politics.

Attacking innocent people is very painful as the victims are people visiting different parts of the country are associated with business and trade, students, employees of different public sector undertakings, tourists and patients who have nothing to do with these activities. They become easy targets of the anti-social elements whose activities take a communal colour. By harassing innocent, you are serving only an anti-national agenda.

The best way to pay homage to the victims of violence is to keep the morale of the bereaved families high, share their grief and help them come out of grief and fear. Their children should be taken care of, families should be helped to continue their lives. Attacking your own people does not serve any purpose.

In 2008 during the Amaranth land row, hundreds of Kashmir-bound vehicles were damaged but no action was taken against the criminals involved. A truck cleaner was killed by the miscreants but criminals are still at large. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslim policemen, political workers, panches and sarpanches, people serving in the army, CRPF, BSF and locals have given their lives for the country but, unfortunately, nothing has been done for them and still Kashmiris are considered anti-nationals!

Episodes of attacks are same and pain is equal when a sarpanch, political worker or informer is killed but attitudes are different. The sacrifice of the poor victims is not given wide circulation in the media or by government. Attacks of Uri, Awantipora, Dantiwada, Pathankot and Nagrota get priority over Sunjwa and killings of nationalist panches, Sarpanches, political workers and informers of the security forces which definitely goes against the interests of the country.

Don't tease Kashmiris - we are your own people. We set up our businesses in Banglore, Delhi, Mumbai and not in Lahore. We study in Indian universities and not in Pakistan.

We serve the Indian Army, BSF, CRPF and JK Police but not other countries. As much as 55,000 Kashmiri Muslim nationalists have sacrificed their lives in the form of informers, political workers, panches, sarpanches, security personals and policemen.

Thousands of paramilitary force personal have been martyred in Chattisgarh, local people may or may not be involved, but never a civilian was attacked in India, which explains the attitude towards a particular community and region.

The writer is a social activist and civil society worker based in South Kashmir. He may be contacted at mir886dmh[at]gmail.com