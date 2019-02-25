National

A loud debate is raging at the moment about who is an Indian and who is not. What constitutes Indian Culture, Food, Language, Music is also sought to be redefined. Simultaneously issues connected to our struggle to free ourselves from colonial servitude and questions about our past are being given a strange new perspective. Sohail Hashmi tells us HINDOSTAN KI KAHANI, is an attempt to look all these questions and the very idea of India as an ever moving, ever changing, stream.

