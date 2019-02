Education and Careers

The question of why to take the JEE Main 2019 April test might have popped up in your mind especially if you have already taken the January leg of the exam. Now, if you have performed below your expectations in the January session then the April test is a golden chance that you should grab to improve your results.

For those of you who have performed as per their expectations (or even above that) in January and thought of skipping the April test might be prominent at the moment. Well, it’s obvious for you to relax but the thought of missing the JEE Main 2019 April exam can be detrimental for your selection dream.

To make you understand the situation let’s take two scenarios

You give the exam in April 2019

You don’t give the exam in April 2019 (Having performed well in January)

Estimate your JEE Main 2019 rank for the first scenario using the JEE Main Rank Predictor assuming that your performance is similar to the January test. Now, repeat the process of rank estimation for the second scenario that is when you don’t give exam in April test.

In the first case, you are highly likely to maintain a good rank as the average of your performance (that is best of two) would remain the same more or less

In the second case chances of your rank dipping are quite high as there would be a high probability of candidates picking up their performance in April test

There would be one taker for each rank. AIR 1 in JEE Main 2019 would be grabbed by a single candidate even though there are around 13 students who have secured 100 percentile post the January test results. Most (or Almost 90% to 95%) candidates would be retaking the exam in April. At this time the toppers (post-January test results) and those who have performed well will try to strengthen their position to ensure a high probability of selection.

On the other hand, those who have performed below expectations in the January test and those who have not taken the January test due to board exams would also be on the testing front in JEE Main 2019 April test. The addition of candidates who skipped JEE Main 2019 January would surely add on to the competition and the current percentile score secured by candidates (those who have taken January 2019 test) would dip.

Apart from that, the following factors would also add on to the rise in competition and the need for taking the JEE Main 2019 April test:

Candidates who have taken the exam in January would have got themselves familiar with the exam scenario.

Last chance of the year would derive best of the efforts from candidates

Candidates who have appeared in January would by now have assessed and work on their mistakes.

Drop out candidates would also be in taking the exam in April.

Those who took the exam in January would come in April test with around 3 months of more revision and practice.

Thus, missing the JEE Main 2019 would not be an option if you are serious about getting into your dream engineering college this year.

Benefits of Taking JEE Main 2019 April test

If you are still dubious in regards to taking the JEE Main 2019 in April then take a look at the benefits of taking the test:

Performance enhancement through mistake analysis (from January Test).

Strengthening your chances for appearing in IIT Advanced 2019.

If you are targeting NITs then you can ensure that you get the desired one by securing high score and improving the performance.

Fresh from January exam candidates can make good use of revision time.

For those who were close to getting a perfect 100 percentile can push for it.

Important dates: JEE Main 2019

Now, if you have decided to take the April test then it is important for you to take note of the important dates related to the exam cycle. Getting a brief idea about the dates related to the JEE Main 2019 April exam would help you to keep yourself abreast with the various events of the exam cycle.

For the reference to the candidates we have tabled the important dates related to the JEE Main 2019 April test below:

Events Dates Start of JEE Main 2019 Online Application Process February 8th, 2019 Final date for making an application for JEE Main 2019 March 7th, 2019 Final date for making payment and uploading images for JEE Main 2019 March 8th, 2019 Publishing of JEE Main 2019 admit cards for download March 2019 JEE Main 2019 exam date April 6th to April 20th, 2019 JEE Main 2019 Answer Key April 2019 JEE Main 2019 Result Declaration April-May 2019 JEE Main 2019 Final Rank and Scorecard Release May 2019

Candidates must note that JEE Main 2019 April exam would be conducted in two shifts during the examination period (that is from April 6th to 20th). The shifts would be:

Morning Shift: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Afternoon Shift:2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

It must also be noted by the candidates that the above-mentioned schedule for JEE Main 2019 April test is tentative in nature. The dates for the JEE Main April exam can be changed (if the situations ask for) on the discretion of NTA (National Testing Agency). Hence candidates are advised to visit the official website: https://nta.ac.in of the examination authorities regularly for all the latest updates related to the exam. {Impact Feature}