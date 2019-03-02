Opinions

Occasional terrorist attacks and communal riots have been a fate of developing nations for a long time. The prime movers and beneficiary of these acts have been the imperialist powers, and now the corporate classes.

Every Indian is proud of jawans for their readiness to die for defending our frontiers. The killings of 40 jawans in Pulwama attack was mourned across the board by one and all. However, our vocal sections derailed our thinking by turning the sorrow into anger against Pakistan.

The Pulwama attack was carried by an youth from Kashmir, our state that has been disturbed, and the level of disquiet has grown in last two years, due to the suspicion between the people and security forces. Partly this situation has arisen due to long deployment of armed forces in civilian areas to counter terrorism and partly due to grave political mishandling of the situation in recent years.

For providing ammunition and training to the attacker, the finger can be pointed out on Jaishe Mohammad, an organization based in Pakistan but feared in Pakistan as well. Creation of such groups in Pakistan is not a one day development but an outcome of active US policy in the eighties. Just as the Indian state finds it hard to curb its fanatic right wing groups as they are diffuse, so does the Pakistan state to curb the militant groups there. Equating Pakistan nation to terrorists is as flawed as equating Kashmiris to terrorists or India to sectarian fringe.

But that is a secondary point. The primary cause of sprouting home-grown terrorists lies in the state policy. The anger against Pakistan has not harmed Pakistan. It has blinded us from our own problem. Even bigger problem than Kashmir disquiet is the decline of our soul. To shout big from safe heavens is misconstrued bravery or patriotism. Knowing well that whatever action has to be taken is to be taken by the army and our army is much mightier than that of Pakistan, what are we displaying, only the hidden venom that British 260 years ago had against India, and US in the cold war period had against Vietnam and other countries.

The Indian air strikes at three Pakistan sites and counter attack by Pakistan are momentary satisfaction for those who enjoy bull fight. In reality it is a non-starter.

Quoting 1971 Bangladesh war as a victory in breaking Pakistan is perverted logic. So far we have been hailing it as a humanitarian mission led by Indira Gandhi in liberating a people from military repression.

We are on the eve of general elections. At stake is the revival of democratic polity, sanctity of institutions, survival of the farmers and freedom from fear. At stake is the well being of people for whose security military is maintained, for whose worship temples and mosques are built. Never ignore the mighty problem in a fit of rage.

Prof. Tripathy teaches in IIT, Delhi. He may be contact at tripathivipin[at]yahoo.co.in