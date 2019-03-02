Press Statements

New Delhi: During his first visit to a Muslim country, the head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis and Dr Ahmad Al-Tayyib, the Grand Shaikh of Al-Azhar in Egypt signed a conciliatory document in UAE on 4 February, 2019. Delhi Minorities Commission and Islamic Studies Association are jointly holding an interfaith dialogue on 29 March in which Muslim and Christian scholars and community headers will take part.

Notice over attempt to ignite communal riot

A resident of Bhorgarh, Narela in North Delhi has complained to the Delhi Minorities Commission that an attempt was made to ignite a communal riot in Narela on 9 February. A person named Kuldeep threatened to demolish the village mosque. He gathered a mob of 400-500 persons who indulged in slogan-mongering trying to start a riot. The complainant has named three persons as leaders of this conspiracy and has added that they have threatened that they will assemble outside the mosque every Friday and will stop people from entering it. DMC has sent a notice to DCP North West asking him to reply what action has been taken about this activity and how police is going to stop it in future.

Action against goondaism

A resident of Gali Paharwali, Ahata Kedara in Old Delhi, has complained to the Delhi Minorities Commission that a local youth has uploaded photoshopped images of his daughter on social media and is threatening to kidnap her if she is not married to him. DMC has issued notices to DCP Central District and Cyber Crime Cell to investigate, take action and file their replies by 10 March.

Occupation of Mosque and Dargah

Local residents have complained to Delhi Minorities Commission that the Mosque & Dargah Shah Kamal situated on Peshwa Road near Gole Market is a waqf property registered on pages 308-309 of the Delhi Waqf Board gazette 1970, but despite many reminders, DWB is not doing anything to protect it or recognise the mosque administrative committee set up by local people so that this committee may protect the property. According to this unofficial committee, PWD is trying to take control of this land while NDMC has installed jhulas there and MTNL has erected a mobile tower on this land, which all is illegal. DMC has issued notice to DWB, PWD, NDMC and MTNL to reply by 10 March. DMC will chalk out further plan after receiving replies from the respondents.

Relief to Gurudwara

New Delhi: Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Inderlok, complained to the Delhi Minorities Commission that people park their private and commercial vehicles in front of the gurudwara which inconveniences both visitors and management of the religious place. DMC took action in this matter and now DCP North District has informed the Commission that all vehicles have been removed from the front of the gurudwara and a policeman has been posted there to ensure that there is no encroachment on the gurudwara land.

