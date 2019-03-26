Opinions

What is the Modi-led government’s policy on Kashmir? Instead of the much needed talks with the Hurriyat leaders, for trying to find that crucial wayout from the ongoing mess, there is a complete u-turn. What, with several of the Hurriyat men imprisoned or else placed under house arrest, if not booked under the various Acts.

I wonder whatever happened to the earlier efforts of New Delhi reaching out to the Hurriyat? Not to overlook the fact that the former prime ministers of India, Atal Behari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, had invited Hurriyat leaders from Srinagar to New Delhi on different occasions for discussions and official level talks.

I had interviewed the then chairman of the Hurriyat, Maulana Abbas Ansari, when he had flown down to New Delhi in January 2004, for talks between the Centre and five of the Hurriyat leaders - Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Maulana Abbas Ansari, Abdul Gani Bhat, Fazul Haq Qureshi and Bilal Lone. He gave the interview a day after meeting L.K. Advani and just a couple of hours before his scheduled meeting with the then prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

I recall asking Maulana Abbas Ansari why some Hurriyat leaders – Syed Ali Shah Geelani, JKLF’s Yasin Malik and Democratic Freedom Party’s Shabir Shah – had decided to boycott that meeting. He gave no clear answer to that. Instead, he focused on why he and his four colleagues had decided to come for that meeting – “What’s wrong with our talking with the Centre, after all even Mahatma Gandhi had talked to the British, there was Nelson Mandela who did the same. And we agreed to talk to the Centre after they came around to our basic condition that these talks would be held without any conditions and in total sincerity. Right now we want the Kashmiris to be heard, to be allowed to live and live in dignity. Has anyone bothered to find out what the Kashmiris want?”

In fact, Maulana Abbas Ansari had also detailed his views for peace to return to the Kashmir region: “No solution will be possible till the Kashmiris are not heard and not asked what they want. It’s in the interest of both India and Pakistan that a solution is worked on as soon as possible, for God forbid if war erupts then the whole of South Asia tabah ho jaega… don’t ask me what will happen to us Kashmiris for hum toh waise hi mar gaye hain, we Kashmiris are almost dead but I’m worried about this entire region. I’m repeating that if war erupts this entire region tabah ho jaega.”

Around 2009, during another meet held in New Delhi - Multi Party Dialogue on the Political Future of Jammu and Kashmir - which was hosted by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) and the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, I had interviewed Hurriyat’s Professor Abdul Gani Bhat who was invited for that meet along with several other Kashmiri leaders. And he was emphatic, “Paradise is lost not to Milton but to the people of Kashmir. Now how do we regain the Paradise lost? I can make no big claims, I’m no politician but I am an eye-witness and seek a settlement. I want to call a spade a spade… There ought to be de-militarization in the region. India can’t withdraw its troops from Ladakh and Pakistan can’t withdraw from Gilgit, but why can’t troops be withdrawn from towns and from villages!”

Apart from the several official meetings, Central leaders in New Delhi had been meeting Hurriyat leaders on other occasions too, perhaps, to continue the connect with the Kashmiris and with that, with the ground realities in the Kashmir Valley. In fact, in February 2006, when the thenprime minister Manmohan Singh had invited Hurriyat leaders for talks to New Delhi, some of them had opted out of that official meet, but had met him (Manmohan Singh) on a one-on-one basis. Yes, in the Spring of 2006, People’s Conference leader Sajjad Lone had met Manmohan Singh. And Yasin Malik too had come to New Delhi in mid-February 2006 to meet Manmohan Singh.…In fact, before that meet, Yasin Malik had undertaken a signature campaign in the Valley, where he had emphasized, “The people of Kashmir are the principal party and they need to be made partners in the decision-making. Thousands of ordinary Kashmiris have communicated through their signatures that they want to be included in the dialogue process.” In fact, in March 2005, Malik had also put up an exhibition ‘Voices of Peace’ at Gandhi Peace Foundation in New Delhi; perhaps, in the hope that his message for peace gets going from that particular venue.

During the course of interviews, Hurriyat leaders stressed and focused on peace. When I had interviewed Lone sahib in Srinagar in 2001, he’d stressed, “We want peace. Every Kashmiri wants peace but the Government of India is not letting us even talk or enter into a dialogue, leaving us feeling so frustrated. But as I said earlier, there can be no peace with broken promises and the GoI's track record has been full of deceit… Hurriyat is absolutely against any bifurcation of talks. We are all one people. We want no division of the state on any lines. This state has to remain intact.”

Yasin Malik had also been categorical in saying, “I’ve always believed in a non- violent struggle. In 1983, I first jumped into this struggle for self-determination. It was only much later in 1988 that I took up arms under the banner of the JKLF but six years later, in 1994, we again opted for a unilateral ceasefire, gave up the arms and wanted a peaceful settlement of this problem. The Government of India has to decide what it wants because it has adopted a different yardstick for the peace process in Nagaland and it is treating us in a different way. I believe that India and Pakistan can’t hold any talks without involving representatives of the Kashmiri people. Kashmiris have to be involved in these talks and cannot be bypassed.”

Today, though a couple of Hurriyat leaders seem to have lost their earlier level of popularity amongst the local Kashmiris, yet they are not hated as the so-called mainstream Kashmiri politicians are. Perhaps, what holds out in their favour is the fact that unlike the mainstream politician, they are not in hiding nor running away to New Delhi or to some other locale. The fact that these Hurriyat leaders are staying put in the Valley, facing the ground realties along with the masses, relays much. With that, their significance cannot be overlooked, nor bypassed.

What seems strange is that today, on one hand, the Government of India leaves no opportunity to state that the Hurriyat leaders are irrelevant and not part of any discussions on Kashmir, yet they are rather too frequently jailed, if not placed under house arrest. This is enough to relay that the government does realise that these local leaders do have a hold on the sentiments of the Kashmiri masses and with that on the prevailing conditions in the Valley.

The ground reality in the Kashmir Valley is that the Hurriyat leaders have a rather significant strong base in the Valley. And it’s high time that talks and discussions take off with them to bring about some level of peace in the Kashmir region.

After all, till when will this uncertainty loom large? Till when will encounters, bloodshed and killings go on?

And when the political rulers in New Delhi state that they are ready for talks with the Kashmiris, then with whom and through whom and just about how?