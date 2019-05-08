National

New Delhi: Taking a serious note of the murder of two cows in Trilokpuri in the morning of Wednesday and the subsequent agitation of saffron elements in front of Pandav Nagar Police Station, Delhi Minorities Commission Chairman Dr. Zafarul-Islam Khan wrote to the Commissioner of Police Delhi warning him that miscreants may try to use the incident to start a riot in the area so that they may benefit from the resulting polarisation in the forthcoming elections.

DMC Chairman asked PC to maintain peace and tranquillity in the area and arrest the criminals behind the murder of the cows and bring them to justice.