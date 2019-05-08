National

New Delhi: SHO Shaheen Bagh in South Delhi tried to forcibly occupy the ground floor of Shaheen Public School yesterday. He went away after warning the school staff that if he does not find all rooms of the ground floor vacated on Thursday morning, he will throw out all stuff and forcibly occupy the rooms for election duty.

The said institution is a private and unaided school. On receiving a complaint, Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan issued an order to DCP South East staying the SHO’s attempt to forcibly occupy the school rooms and said that the Police should be content with whatever space the said school is willingly ready to provide.

The DMC order further reminded the Police that there are a number of government schools in the area where the intended election work may take place. DMC order said the SHO will be personally accountable if any damage occurs to the said school’s property as a result of its forcible occupation. Moreover, a case will be registered against the said SHO if he goes ahead.