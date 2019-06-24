Community News

Srinagar (23 June 2019): Social worker and Vice-President of Jammu and Kashmir Alam E Ummah an Islamic organization Syed Aijaz Kashani condoled the demise of renowned religious scholar and head priest of Dargah Hazratbal, Ghulam Hassan Banday.

Ghulam Hassan was one of the custodians of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) at the Hazratbal shrine. He was also part of the group involved in the recitation of Khatmatul-Mauzamaat, Awraad-e-Sharief on various important occasions that include Eid-e-Milad-un Nabi (SAW) and annual Urs of four Caliphs of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Syed Aijaz Kashani expressed condolences with the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty Allah for giving strength to the family so that they are able to bear the loss. Kashani expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.